Michael Silva of QB54: “Take Every meeting”

Take Every meeting. I learned this from my mentor Mike Luzio, a successful entrepreneur who started his business with 15,000 dollars and sold for over 50 million dollars. Mike said take every meeting because you will always learn something from it and you just don’t know what door that will open. There were countless opportunities that have risen from these meetings, from hiring my Head of Marketing, to getting promotional deals with Labatts and Jim Beam, to getting on National TV, etc. The opportunities are endless, so take the meeting because You Never Know!