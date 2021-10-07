CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

UK house prices surge at fastest monthly rate since 2007 as stamp duty holiday ends

By Ben Chapman
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aTOx7_0cJv4bUj00

UK house prices jumped in September at their fastest monthly rate since February 2007 as buyers continued to "race for space", according to Halifax.

The bank’s data showed that the average sale price of a home rose £4,400 to a new record high of £267,587.

Property values were up 1.7 per cent in the month and 7.4 per cent in the year to September. The price of detached homes was up 8.8 per cent, or £41,000, over the year.

Halifax said that a stamp duty holiday which began to taper in July before ending in October was one of a number of factors that has pushed prices up.

The tax cut has attracted criticism for fuelling a property boom which has made homes less affordable.

Low borrowing costs and a desire for larger properties also caused average sale prices to rise, Halifax said.

The bank expects prices to be supported into next year by a continued lack of supply. Estate agents have reported a further reduction in the supply of homes coming up for sale since the stamp duty holiday began to taper.

"The 'race for space' as people changed their preferences and lifestyle choices undoubtedly had a major impact," said Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax.

"Looking at price changes over the past year, prices for flats are up just 6.1 per cent, compared to 8.9 per cent for semi-detached properties and 8.8 per cent for detached.

"This translates into cash increases for detached properties of nearly £41,000 compared to just £6,640 for flats.

"Against a backdrop of rising pressures on the cost of living and impending increases in taxes, demand might be expected to soften in the months ahead, with some industry measures already indicating lower levels of buyer activity.

"Nevertheless, low borrowing costs and improving labour market prospects for those already in employment are likely to continue to provide support."

Martin Beck, senior economic adviser to the EY Item Club, was more cautious about the outlook for prices.

“Headwinds to further house price growth are increasing,” he said. “Households’ spending power faces both a rising cost of living and the increase in personal taxation due next April.

“The weaker outlook for incomes means housing affordability, on measures such as the ratio of prices to incomes, will look ever more stretched.”

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Goldman Sachs: Home prices to climb another 16% by the end of 2022

(CNN) — Since the pandemic began, demand among homebuyers has far exceeded the supply of available homes, causing real estate prices to skyrocket. But as high as prices are, they have yet to peak, according to a new report from Goldman Sachs. The investment bank projects that home prices --...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Inside Politics: EU to axe more checks on GB goods arriving in Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson got elected in 2019 on a pledge to “get Brexit done”– a goal he has since been widely credited with achieving. Yet here we are in October 2021 still talking about the UK’s departure from Europe and the Northern Ireland protocol. Reports this morning say Brussels will offer to scrap a majority of checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of Great Britain. Elsewhere, there are fresh fears about empty shelves at Christmas and continuing energy industry woes. Meanwhile, Labour is calling on the PM to get serious about the upcoming Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.
ECONOMY
propertyindustryeye.com

Stamp duty rates must ‘represent house price growth and affordability’

Propertymark is urging the government to review the stamp duty rates and bands to ensure they represent house price growth and affordability. Nathan Emerson, the CEO of Propertymark, will attend the Property Investor Show this weekend to discuss the issue. He will be interviewed on stage by EYE columnist, Russell...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Prices#Housing Affordability#Uk#Stamp Duty#Halifax#The Ey Item Club
AFP

UK economy rebounds despite supply chain woes

Britain's economy rebounded in August despite ongoing supply chain woes, as people socialised more due to the lifting of coronavirus curbs, data showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the first full month since England's lifting of Covid restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. "The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England," noted ONS official Darren Morgan. "This was offset by falls in health activity with fewer people visiting GPs and less testing and tracing."
BUSINESS
TheConversationAU

As home prices soar beyond reach, we’ve a government inquiry almost designed not to tell us why

Never has an inquiry into the skyrocketing price of homes been more urgent. Rarely has one been as insultingly ill-suited as the one underway right now. Midway through last year in the midst of COVID, the average forecast of the 22 leading economists who took part in The Conversation mid-year survey was for no increase in home prices whatsoever in the year ahead (actually for slight falls). At that time the typical (median) Sydney house price was A$1 million, where it stayed until the end of the year. Then it took off. In the ten months to the start of this month the...
WORLD
The Independent

Toy shop warns to ‘buy now’ to avoid Christmas disappointment and higher prices

A toy shop owner has warned consumers to “buy now” to avoid Christmas disappointment amid fears ongoing supply chain problems will result in higher prices and empty shelves.Robert Gliddon, the owner of Gliddons Toy Shop in Sidmouth Devon said there would be shortages and price rises this Christmas.He said: “It’s not just shortages, you’ve got to face the reality of price rises, anything from 10% to 15% on anything from across the seas.”He advised consumers: “If you see it, buy it, and be prepared to pay more before Christmas.”Congestion at the Port of Felixstowe is yet another unwanted...
RETAIL
The Independent

British economic recovery falters during the summer

Britain's economic recovery lost momentum during the summer despite the widespread lifting of coronavirus restrictions as supply chain issues took their toll, official figures showed Wednesday.While the Office of National Statistics said the economy eked out some modest growth in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without coronavirus restrictions in England the 0.4% increase was slightly lower than anticipated. The agency also revised down July's figure from 0.1% growth to a 0.1% decline as a result of weaker data from a number of industries, highlighting the choppy nature of the economic recovery.Susannah...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Independent

Builder Barratt shrugs off supply chain issues

Builder Barratt Developments has not measured any significant impact on its construction plans due to much-publicised problems in UK supply chains.The company said on Wednesday that it is still on track to complete between 17,000 and 17,250 homes in the current financial year, which ends next June.Barratt said that it has noticed “some macroeconomic uncertainty”, but its financial position is strong enough to react to changes this year.“We continue to work closely with our suppliers and sub-contractors and have not experienced any significant disruption to our build programme as a result of the challenging supply chain environment,” said chief executive...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

UK growth downgraded as IMF warns of vaccine gap between rich and poor countries

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has downgraded its outlook for the UK’s economy this year, putting a dent in hopes of a swift recovery, while warning that developing countries are being left behind.The IMF said it expects UK output to grow by 6.8% in 2021, down from a previous estimate of 7%.It would still make the country one of the fastest growing major economies this year, however the UK had more easy ground to regain as its output fell at one of the fastest rates during 2020, by 9.8%.For instance, the US, which is expected to grow by 6% in...
HEALTH
calculatedriskblog.com

Will House Prices Increase "a further 16% by the end of 2022"?

Today, in the Newsletter: Will House Prices Increase "a further 16% by the end of 2022"?. Yesterday, Goldman Sachs economist Ronnie Walker wrote a research note forecasting US house prices would increase a further 16% by the end of 2022: The Housing Shortage: Prices, Rents, and Deregulation. This caused quite a stir on twitter.
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Retail sales recovery slows further in September as consumer confidence wanes

Retailers saw their post-pandemic recovery stall in September as sales slowed to their weakest performance since January when firms were under heavy lockdown restrictions, according to new figures.The latest BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor showed a negative trend heading into the key Christmas trading period.Meanwhile, separate figures from Barclaycard revealed that consumer confidence also dipped in the month amid concerns over fuel and supply shortages.The BRC-KPMG report showed that total sales increased by 0.6% in September against the same month last year, compared with an average of 3.1% growth for the past three months.Like-for-like sales were 0.6% lower for September compared...
RETAIL
The Independent

UK job vacancies hit record high amid worker shortages

Job vacancies in the U.K. rose to a record high of nearly 1.2 million, official figures showed Tuesday, a further sign that the British economy is experiencing worker shortages in an array of sectors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Britain’s departure from the European Union Following weeks of long lines at gas stations as motorists struggle to fill up their cars amid a shortage of truck drivers to deliver the fuel and empty shelves at supermarkets, the Office for National Statistics pointed to shortages across the whole economy, including hospitality and transport.It's become increasingly evident...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Reuters

UK house prices jump by most since 2007 - Halifax

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - British house prices rose by the most in almost 15 yearsin September ahead of the end of a tax break for house-buyers and they were expected to continue their climb to new record high levels, mortgage lender Halifax said on Thursday. Prices rose by 1.7%...
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Month of the Year to Sell a House

Home prices have reached their highest level in history in a number of markets. Much of this has been driven by people who have relocated from large cities during the pandemic. Many of the housing markets in America have seen a double-digit price increase compared to the same time in 2020. The trend has created […]
REAL ESTATE
investing.com

Shortages and surging prices stunt UK construction growth: PMI

LONDON (Reuters) - Rising prices, supply chain disruption and staff shortages put the brakes on the recovery of Britain's construction sector last month, a survey showed on Wednesday, adding to signs that economic growth has taken a hit recently. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) fell to...
CONSTRUCTION
theedgemarkets.com

UK factories plan most widespread price hikes since 1980s — survey

LONDON (Oct 6): More British manufacturers plan to raise their prices than at any other point in the past three decades, according to a survey that added to signs of growing inflationary pressure in the world’s fifth biggest economy. The net balance of factory firms expecting to hike their prices...
BUSINESS
ShareCast

Prices surge as UK service sector sees costs spike

The UK service sector continued to expand in September, a closely-watched survey showed on Tuesday, but rising costs meant prices surged. The latest IHS Markit CIPS UK Services PMI business activity index came in at 55.4 in September. That was up slightly on August’s six-month low of 55.0 and above both consensus and the flash reading of 54.6.
ECONOMY
propertyindustryeye.com

Rightmove: One million households benefitted from stamp duty holiday

Rightmove has released new figures estimating how many people benefitted from the stamp duty holiday and the projected total saving in England. The property portal estimates that around one million households benefitted from a stamp duty saving since the holiday was announced in July last year. This totals an estimated saving of £6.1bn.
ECONOMY
propertyindustryeye.com

A tale of two stamp duty holidays

When the Chancellor announced in July last year that he would offer homebuyers savings of up to £15,000 by cutting the stamp duty payable the first £500,000 of any purchase for a year, it acted as a boost to the market. Buyer demand had already started building as a result...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

The Independent

284K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy