Coll, Nuttall Finish One-Two in Large School Race, Rybak, Hatley Do Same In Small School Race As Griffins, Tigers Win Respective Championships

KEARNEY – Athletes from Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water journeyed to the central part of the state Monday for the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite. The Cougars and Trailblazers took part in a pair of races at Kearney Country Club. There were 187 girls and 301 boys who ran in the Class C contests. The UNK Invite lets runners get an early glimpse at the layout that will be used for state races in October.

13 DAYS AGO