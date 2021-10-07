CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

Coll, Nuttall Finish One-Two in Large School Race, Rybak, Hatley Do Same In Small School Race As Griffins, Tigers Win Respective Championships

By Colin Feeney
riverbender.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHALTO - Father McGivney Catholic's Elena Rybak and Katlyn Hatley went one-two in the small school race as the Tigers won the large school team title and McGivney won the small school crown, at the Madison County Girls Cross Country Meet Tuesday afternoon at the Bethalto Sports Complex. Edwardsville's Olivia Coll and Emily Nuttall took the top two spots in the large school division.

www.riverbender.com

