Novelist Sally Rooney refused to work with an Israeli publisher as a mark of solidarity with the people of Palestine.The Irish author previously worked with the Israel-based publisher to translate Normal People and Conversations With Friends, but the publishing house this week revealed that she turned down their offer to translate her latest novel, Beautiful World, Where Are You, into Hebrew.In a statement, she said the Hebrew-language translation rights to her new book are available, and would be “pleased and proud” to sell those rights in a way that is “compliant with the BDS movement’s institutional boycott guidelines.”Although she...

WORLD ・ 40 MINUTES AGO