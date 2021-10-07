CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Letter: Government funding always comes with strings attached

Buffalo News
 6 days ago

We have become addicted to funding. “We” means you and I, the people. “We” means school districts. “We” means town and county governments. Perhaps there existed a time in the distant past in which federal and state funding for certain activities and goals was a reasonable idea. But those days are long gone. Reasonableness no longer exists in the tortured caverns of federal and state grants, aid and subsidies. We have forgotten that the money the government spends and extends is ours in the first place. We have assumed when we receive funding from the big government guys that it is somehow “free.” It’s not.

Florida Times-Union

Letters: Gundy confused about role of government

This is a response to the editorial by Pastor R.L. Gundy in the Times-Union titled, "Taking care of our own." Pastor Gundy calls for people to support President Biden's Build Back Better plan, a social program to help aid families and reduce poverty. [Gundy] goes on to say that parts of this program are what "the role of government is set out to do," which is “the true meaning of living out the ideal of ‘loving thy neighbor.’”
POLITICS
Observer-Reporter

LETTER: Time to streamline county government

Dave Ball has conjured up ghosts of Government Study Commissions past to convince us the question to establish another one on the November ballot has no merit (Sept. 26, "New form of government not change we need"). He seems to be under the misconception that Pennsylvania counties are governments. They...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
Daily Republic

Letter to the Editor: Law penalizes government employees in retirement

I am a retired federal employee writing to raise awareness of the devasting effects of the Windfall Elimination Provision experienced by nearly 2 million people. This policy reduces the earned Social Security benefits of local, state and federal retirees who worked in Social Security-covered private-sector employment, and who also earned an annuity from their non-Social Security covered government employment. The WEP can result in a monthly Social Security benefit that is $498 lower than deserved, causing undue financial distress.
LAW
The Post and Courier

Letter: People must better understand government

The recent guest column by Brian Allfrey titled, “Why we need a community forum,” ends with a plea to get involved with local journalism. I offer the following comments in that spirit. I am in general agreement with much of this article; I disagree with some of it. It states...
reviewjournal.com

LETTER: Government just keeps printing gobs of money

We all know it’s the government printing wads of cash for programs that really causes inflation. But it’s good to blame others. Right now it’s the supply chain. In the past, it was steel prices. Then it was oil, especially Big Oil. Periodically it’s over-compensated CEOs and skewed income distribution or a housing bubble.
BUSINESS
wnax.com

Agreement to Fund the Federal Government

Congress is moving to avoid a federal government shutdown by passing another short term funding bill. South Dakota Senator John Thune says there is a tentative agreement in place to avoid closing down the federal government…. Thune says they were able to avoid the shutdown because democrats separated the funding...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Nashua Telegraph

Hassan issues statement on passage of government funding bill

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-NH) issued the following statement on the government funding bill that the Senate passed today. The bill continues government funding for two months and includes critical disaster relief funding and provisions to assist Afghan refugees. “Passing this funding bill averted a harmful government shutdown,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sand Hills Express

Biden signs government funding bill to prevent shutdown

Washington — The House and Senate on Thursday both approved a short-term government funding bill that keeps federal agencies open through early December and staves off a partial government shutdown, just hours before funding is set to expire. The stopgap measure, known as a continuing resolution, passed the Senate in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Congress passes government funding bill that avoids shutdown

The House of Representatives passed a bill to keep the government running until 3 December.The Senate had passed what is known as a continuing resolution to keep the government open earlier in the day with 65 Senators voting in favour. This came after Republican Senators blocked a continuing resolution that would have also suspended the nation’s debt ceiling earlier in the week. The House voted for the same bill in the afternoon with 254 members supporting the resolution and 175 members voting against it. All 220 Democratic members voted for the bill along with 34 Republicans. The resolution takes one...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times Union

Stefanik voted against funding the government

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, voted against legislation that stopped a government shutdown on Thursday. The bill passed with bipartisan support, but the GOP conference chair was one of 175 Republicans to vote no. All Democrats voted yes. The legislation was signed into law by President Joe Biden Thursday evening...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WINKNEWS.com

Dr. Rossi: Showdown over government funding

The federal government is open Friday morning after Congress passed a funding measure late Thursday. But it is only funded until December. Here to talk about what this limbo means for our political stability is political psychologist Dr. Bart Rossi. Watch full video above. Do you see a typo or...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Senate passes short-term government funding bill

The Senate passed a short-term bill on Thursday to fund the government through Dec. 3, just hours before a potential shutdown. Why it matters: The bill passed with bipartisan support, 65-35, after Democrats stripped language from it that would have suspended the debt ceiling. The bill now heads to the House, where it could be taken up for a vote as early as today.
CONGRESS & COURTS
kmrskkok.com

State Extends Deadline for Local Governments to Request Funds

Minnesota Management and Budget announced an extended period for local governments to request federal COVID-19 recovery funds through the American Rescue Plan (ARP). Eligible cities and towns now have through Oct. 11, 2021 to request federal funds to help their communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement is a result of new federal reporting deadlines released Sept. 30, 2021.
POLITICS
bizjournals

GeneCapture secures government contracts, private funding

Huntsville-based GeneCapture is looking to make headway after receiving two investments from private and government sources. In August, the company won contracts from two Department of Defense agencies totaling $2.1 million to prepare its portable rapid pathogen detection technology for independent and in-field testing. This brings GeneCapture’s total awards from the DOD to $5.5 million.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Motley Fool

Could Social Security Recipients Score Another Stimulus Check?

It's been months since Americans have received direct stimulus payments. One senior advocacy group is calling for a new round of checks for Social Security beneficiaries. Back in March, many people enjoyed a $1,400 stimulus check thanks to the American Rescue Plan. But at this point, the likelihood of there being a fourth stimulus check in the near term is low. That's because the economy has improved tremendously over the past six months, and right now, it's harder to make the case for widespread aid.
PERSONAL FINANCE

