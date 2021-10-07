Letter: Government funding always comes with strings attached

We have become addicted to funding. “We” means you and I, the people. “We” means school districts. “We” means town and county governments. Perhaps there existed a time in the distant past in which federal and state funding for certain activities and goals was a reasonable idea. But those days are long gone. Reasonableness no longer exists in the tortured caverns of federal and state grants, aid and subsidies. We have forgotten that the money the government spends and extends is ours in the first place. We have assumed when we receive funding from the big government guys that it is somehow “free.” It’s not.