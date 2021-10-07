CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is BB

By Beagle Rescue of Southern Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3of11Y_0cJv2hZp00

BB is an 8 yr old, tri-color beagle boy with a non-stop wagging tail! Brand new to rescue, BB’s foster Mom says BB gets along well with other dogs and likes everyone he meets.He LOVES to go for walks and does very well on a leash.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rv8tS_0cJv2hZp00

BB is a very playful, happy boy. He has been enjoying sniffing adventures and running beagle zoomies with his foster brother. BB would love a fenced yard and a playful canine companion in his forever home.

BB has finished up with his vetting and is ready for a human to call his own.If you are interested in adopting BB or another beagle send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

The post Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is BB appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Hero farm animals rescue chicken buddy from hawk in dramatic video

Picture a very special episode of “Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom” — plopped right in the middle of an unassuming country farm. Indeed, it was like a page out of a surreal children’s storybook as a goat and rooster rushed to the rescue of their chicken buddy when it was attacked by a predatory hawk, as captured in a dramatic new viral video.
ANIMALS
Wenatchee World

Goldador Puppy

1 Red/Cream Female - ready to go to new home Sept 18. Sire is papered black lab(80lbs). Excellent hunter with champion lineage. Mother is a golden retriever (50lbs). Both parents friendly and easy to train. Perfect family dogs.
ANIMALS
Alamosa Valley Courier

Conour Animal Shelter dogs looking for homes

MONTE VISTA — Conour Animal Shelter would like to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to all those who have contributed to the success of the Upper Rio Grande Animal Society by contributions, donations, volunteering and general support at Conour Animal Shelter. PHOTO AT THE TOP:. Elsa (pictured at top)...
MONTE VISTA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
GraysHarborTalk

Adopt-A-Pet Dog of the Week: Maggie

Meet Maggie! She is a 1-year-old, 60-pound, German shepherd dog whose pristine coat makes her glamorous!. Maggie is a spunky, high-energy girl looking for someone to help her continue her basic training and leash manners. It is unknown how Maggie is with cats or livestock and would prefer to be the only dog in the household. She is a loving and smart girl who has a lot of energy. An active adult family would be her best fit, as she will require daily exercise. She enjoys going for walks, playing fetch in the yard, and tether ball. Previous German Shepherd experience, and a secure fenced yard are required.
SHELTON, WA
cbslocal.com

PAWS Dog Of The Week: Rosemary

She is a two-year-old Labrador retriever mix who is a big sweetheart. Rosemary loves to cuddle and gives you the happiest face when you pet her ears.
PETS
Wicked Local

Kitty Corner: Black cats are the best

Hello, Kitty Corner readers! Happy October! What better way to celebrate the fall season than with two little bundles of black kitty fuzz? We are Kiki and Ned, two adorable black 12-week-old kittens. We are full of boundless energy, and our favorite activities are playing together, running around the house chasing after toys and cuddling with our foster mom.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Maryland#Beagle Rescue Of Southern
wcti12.com

Pup new to the shelter missing the love of a family

A pup new to the shelter is missing the love of a family and looking for a new forever home. Neva has only been at the Colonial Capital Humane Society shelter a short time, and the shelter’s Maddi Newman said she isn’t used to not being with a family. Newman...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Fountain Hills Times

Koda: Local dog to the rescue

Koda, a seven-year-old Husky adopted from Arizona Husky Rescue, has been flying under the radar for a while. No more. The beautiful blue-eyed girl has been mentioned in several stories about a kitty named Juliane. She basically saved Juliane’s life, discovering the cat encased in a cooler wrapped in a trash bag.
PETS
pilot.com

Lost Dog, Doberman Pinscher in Southern Pines

Additional Comments Please help us find Mamba he is a sweet 1 yr old altered Doberman. He is very friendly but also very scared last seen running down 211 by Pinehurst Homes. Size of Pet Giant (75+ lbs) COAT. Coat of Pet Short. EARS. Ears of Pet Cropped. COLLAR. Collar...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
Times Gazette

Dog Pound Pet of the Week

This bright-eyed and bushy-tailed charmer is Ringo, an all-terrain, short-haired, long-tailed, American sniffer who is the Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week. About 1-year-old, and at 30 pounds medium sized, he is attentive, energetic, happy to run, play or be petted, fine with a leash, good with people, and seems good with new dogs he meets. Ringo is smart, pays attention and operates with all his senses enthusiastically engaged. To meet Ringo, call the dog pound at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment with the dog warden.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
thelivingstonpost.com

It’s October, Adopt-A-Shelter-Dog Month

Every October we turn our hearts toward the hopeful dogs waiting to find forever homes during Adopt a Shelter Dog Month. Not only are you saving a life when you adopt from the shelter, but you are also helping to stop the cruelty often found in commercial breeding facilities. As an added bonus, you will save money when you adopt a dog who needs a safe and loving home.
PETS
FOX2Now

Missouri rescue dog named ‘Service Hero Dog of the Year’

HOLT’S SUMMIT, Mo. – A rescue dog in central Missouri will be honored next month in a celebration of outstanding working dogs and heroic hounds from across the country. Sobee, a boxer mix, has been named the 2021 Service Hero Dog of the Year by the American Humane Hero Dog Awards and is a finalist for the overall Dog of the Year.
MISSOURI STATE
theacorn.com

Rescue dog fetches big win at Westminster

Horses have the Kentucky Derby. And dogs have Westminster—but forget what you learned in “Best of Show”—the Westminster Kennel Club’s annual show is not just about pampered poodles and coddled corgis. Since 2014, the club has had an agility competition in which dogs fly over jumps, dart through tunnels and...
WESTMINSTER, CA
ifiberone.com

ROCKO Dog of the Week

Meet ROCKO! He is a 60#, 2-year-old, Australian Cattle Dog / German Shepherd Dog mix, whose beautiful red and cream leopard spotted coat makes him a head turner! This good boy came all the way from Texas to find his forever home!. Rocko is a happy-go-lucky guy who would make...
PETS
gamespew.com

Dog Shelter Sim To The Rescue! is Up For Adoption This November

To The Rescue! might let you pet the dog but it’s giving these furry pals homes that really counts. Yes, we’ve gone from murdering gangsters to talking about dog adoption but, tonal whiplash aside, To The Rescue! could be another one to look forward to. It puts you in charge of a dog shelter and has you rescuing dogs and giving them whatever treatment (through various minigames) need to get back on their four feet.
PETS
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy