Beagle Rescue Of Southern Maryland’s Dog Of The Week Is BB

BB is an 8 yr old, tri-color beagle boy with a non-stop wagging tail! Brand new to rescue, BB’s foster Mom says BB gets along well with other dogs and likes everyone he meets.He LOVES to go for walks and does very well on a leash.





BB is a very playful, happy boy. He has been enjoying sniffing adventures and running beagle zoomies with his foster brother. BB would love a fenced yard and a playful canine companion in his forever home.

BB has finished up with his vetting and is ready for a human to call his own.If you are interested in adopting BB or another beagle send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

