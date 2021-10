Gestures are a great way of showing our affection. The quality time spent with our loved ones and friends makes them happy. A way of expressing our gratitude and gestures of care can convince them into thinking that they are not ignored. I have been helped by many people in the past, and this makes me think about my reciprocation to the same. Though, there have been times of me helping others or showing minor gestures of care and calling a friend to know about her well-being. I feel that there is something more, I should do to make them happy, rather than just checking on their well-being, and being a well-wisher won’t be enough.

