Environment

Weekend Warmth On The Way!

KAAL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are going to push well into the upper 70s, & likely the lower 80s for many for highs on Saturday, bringing back a little taste of summer. Saturday will start out sunny, and warm then, with a few showers and storms rumbling back into the picture later Saturday afternoon & evening. The rain will carry over into early Sunday, along with the clouds, allowing for things to cool-down a little, back to the 70s. Even with the showers and storms in the forecast, it won't be a complete wash-out of a weekend.

www.kaaltv.com

WSFA

Big changes on the way this weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We have quite the spread in temperatures over the next week here in Central Alabama. If you enjoy the more summer-like weather and sunshine, this week is for you! If you’re in the crisp mornings and cooler afternoons boat, we’ve got some of that on the way as well this weekend into next week... that will come courtesy of a fall cold front.
ENVIRONMENT
ABC6.com

After a Pleasant Night, More Warmth & Sun Tomorrow

Tonight, a few clouds and nice. 50s. Wednesday, sunny and warm. 70s for many locations, upper 60s at the beaches. Wednesday night, a few clouds. Mid to upper 50s. Thursday, more sun, more warmth. 70s. Thursday night, mostly cloudy. Around 60°. Friday, a mix of sun and clouds. Still warm....
ENVIRONMENT
WAAY-TV

Unseasonable warmth continues, big changes by this weekend

Our washed out cold front still lingers over North Alabama Tuesday evening, which may be enough to generate a stray shower or two in Sand Mountain tonight. Other than that we stay dry with passing clouds overnight. These clouds will also keep temperatures in the mid-60s through sunrise Wednesday morning: 10-15 degrees above normal.
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

A Soggy & Windy Wednesday

Not only will we be dealing with a couple of rounds of rain & rumbles today, but our Wednesday will be a windy one as well. A strong SE wind will see gusts in the 40+ mph range for the late-morning & early afternoon. This will make travel a little difficult on the open stretches of roads, especially for the higher profile vehicles. The clouds, rain, & wind will also keep us a little cooler today, with highs staying in the low to mid 60s.,
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Gusty wind accompanies rain

Fall colors are approaching peak but a gusty wind may limit the amount of time we get to enjoy the best colors. A southeast wind rotating around west late on Wednesday will reach gusts up towards 40 mph in the early afternoon. Look for some of those leaves to take a tumble and roll down the street with gusts like that.
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

Nearly 20-degree temperature drop on the way this weekend

Tired of “Second Summer” and looking for Fall temperatures?. A cold front will arrive Saturday, bringing a blast of cooler air that will send temperatures tumbling as much as 20 degrees this weekend!. Ahead of the cold front, afternoon temperatures will swell into the mid to upper 80s through Friday.
ATLANTA, GA
KAAL-TV

Adding Up Today's Rain

Wednesday's showers & storms won't be a significant rain for the area, but it will add up in our rain gauges. Look for a new quarter to half of an inch of rain by Wednesday evening, before the rain moves out. The good news with today's storms, severe weather is not expected. A few could have strong wind & heavy rain, but should remain below severe criteria when it comes to the wind gusts.
ENVIRONMENT
NJ.com

N.J. weather: Will record highs be set with summer-like warmth on the way?

The calendar says it’s mid-October, but it will feel more like early June in New Jersey during the next few days, according to weather forecasters. With high pressure circulating over the eastern U.S. and warm air surging in from the Ohio Valley, afternoon temperatures in the Garden State are expected to climb into mid- to upper 70s on Thursday and upper 70s to low 80s on Friday and Saturday, the National Weather Service says.
NEWARK, NJ
KAAL-TV

Early rain with followup round Wednesday

It's a short window, but get ready for persistent rain for a couple hour stretch in the sunrise to mid-day time frame. After a bit of a break, additional scattered showers and isolated t-storms are possible in the early afternoon. Energy for t-storms looks limited given the timing of early...
ENVIRONMENT
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Near record warmth this week, cooler over the weekend

The warming trend continues today as the mercury in the thermometer will rise into the 80s and repeat that process on Thursday and Friday. Look for temperatures to approach record levels Thursday with highs in the middle 80s and be even warmer on Friday. The records for the 14th of October are a bit lower so they are in a bit more jeopardy, but the 15th of October records are closer to the 90s so much less of a chance that we will re-write the books on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Cool and clear with gusty winds

Look for cold morning temperatures Wednesday despite lots of clear skies and sunshine around Southern California. Northwest winds will continue to blow for at least one more day. An offshore flow will take hold by Thursday, bringing warmer temperatures as we head toward the weekend. An increased risk of fire danger will come with the […]
ENVIRONMENT

