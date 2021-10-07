Weekend Warmth On The Way!

We are going to push well into the upper 70s, & likely the lower 80s for many for highs on Saturday, bringing back a little taste of summer. Saturday will start out sunny, and warm then, with a few showers and storms rumbling back into the picture later Saturday afternoon & evening. The rain will carry over into early Sunday, along with the clouds, allowing for things to cool-down a little, back to the 70s. Even with the showers and storms in the forecast, it won't be a complete wash-out of a weekend.