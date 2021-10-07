CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The effect of age on the association between daily gait speed and abdominal obesity in Japanese adults

Cover picture for the articleThe aim of this work was to investigate the effect of age on the association between daily gait speed (DGS) and abdominal obesity defined by visceral fat area (VFA). A cross-sectional study was performed using data from an annual community-based health check-up. A total of 699 participants aged 20–88 years were enrolled in this analysis. DGS was assessed using tri-axial accelerometers worn for ≥ 7 days with at least 10 measuring hours each day. VFA was measured using a visceral fat meter. Since DGS differed significantly with age, the participants were divided into two groups: younger adults (YA), aged 20–49 years, and older adults (OA), aged 50–88 years. The association between DGS and VFA differed significantly with age (r = 0.099 for YA and r =  − 0.080 for OA; test for difference between correlation coefficients, P = 0.023). In OA, the adjusted odds ratio of abdominal obesity (VFA ≥ 100 cm2) was 0.40 (95% confidence interval 0.18, 0.88, P = 0.022) for the highest DGS quartile (DGS ≥ 1.37 m/s) compared to that for the lowest quartile (DGS < 1.11 m/s), whereas no significant association was found in YA. These data could aid in raising awareness of the self-management of obesity via DGS monitoring, especially in OA.

Nature.com

Association between long term exposure to particulate matter and incident hypertension in Spain

Exposure to air particulate matter has been linked with hypertension and blood pressure levels. The metabolic risks of air pollution could vary according to the specific characteristics of each area, and has not been sufficiently evaluated in Spain. We analyzed 1103 individuals, participants in a Spanish nationwide population based cohort study (di@bet.es), who were free of hypertension at baseline (2008–2010) and completed a follow-up exam of the cohort (2016–2017). Cohort participants were assigned air pollution concentrations for particulate matter < 10 μm (PM10) and < 2.5 μm (PM2.5) during follow-up (2008–2016) obtained through modeling combined with measurements taken at air quality stations (CHIMERE chemistry-transport model). Mean and SD concentrations of PM10 and PM2.5 were 20.17 ± 3.91 μg/m3 and 10.83 ± 2.08 μg/m3 respectively. During follow-up 282 cases of incident hypertension were recorded. In the fully adjusted model, compared with the lowest quartile of PM10, the multivariate weighted ORs (95% CIs) for developing hypertension with increasing PM10 exposures were 0.82 (0.59–1.14), 1.28 (0.93–1.78) and 1.45 (1.05–2.01) in quartile 2, 3 and 4 respectively (p for a trend of 0.003). The corresponding weighted ORs according to PM2.5 exposures were 0.80 (0.57–1.13), 1.11 (0.80–1.53) and 1.48 (1.09–2.00) (p for trend 0.004). For each 5-μg/m3 increment in PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations, the odds for incident hypertension increased 1.22 (1.06–1.41) p = 0.007 and 1.39 (1.07–1.81) p = 0.02 respectively. In conclusion, our study contributes to assessing the impact of particulate pollution on the incidence of hypertension in Spain, reinforcing the need for improving air quality as much as possible in order to decrease the risk of cardiometabolic disease in the population.
WORLD
Nature.com

The effects of different frequencies of rhythmic acoustic stimulation on gait stability in healthy elderly individuals: a pilot study

The efficacy of rhythmic acoustic stimulation (RAS) to improve gait and balance in healthy elderly individuals is controversial. Our aim was to investigate, through 3D gait analysis, the effect of different types of RAS (fixed frequency and based on subject-specific cadence), using conventional gait parameters and the trunk displacement as readouts. Walking at a fixed frequency of 80 bpm, the subjects showed extended duration of gait cycle and increased gait variability while the same individuals, walking at a fixed frequency of 120 bpm, showed reduced trunk sway and gait cycle duration. With regard to the RAS at subject-specific frequencies, walking at 90% of the subject-specific average cadence did not significantly modify the gait parameters, except for the speed, which was reduced. In contrast, walking at 100% and 110% of the mean cadence caused increased stride length and a slight reduction of temporal parameters and trunk sway. In conclusion, this pilot study shows that using RAS at fixed frequencies might be an inappropriate strategy, as it is not adjusted to individual gait characteristics. On the other hand, RAS frequencies equal to or slightly higher than each subject's natural cadence seem to be beneficial for gait and stability.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Association between plasma homocysteine levels and cognitive deficits in Han Chinese patients with schizophrenia across age groups

It was still unclear how homocysteine (Hcy) levels and cognitive deficits change in patients with schizophrenia of various ages. The present article attempts to assess the relationship between Hcy levels and cognitive deficits in patients with schizophrenia across age groups, especially in young people. Totals of 103 patients and 122 healthy controls were included. All participants were stratified into four groups according to their age: 18–29 years, 30–39 years, 40–49 years, and 50–59 years. Clinical data, plasma Hcy levels, and cognitive function score were collected. Cognitive function was evaluated using the MATRICS Consensus Cognitive Battery of tests assessing speed of processing, verbal learning and memory, visual learning and memory, working memory, and attention/vigilance. Compared with the healthy group, Hcy levels increased significantly, and all the measured cognitive function score were significantly lower in all age groups of patients with schizophrenia (p < 0.001). Hcy levels were negatively associated with speed of processing (SoP), working memory (WM), and visual learning and memory (Vis Lrng) score in 18–29 years. Further multiple regression analysis showed that SoP were independently associated with Hcy levels in patients with schizophrenia aged 18–29 years (B = 0.74, t = 3.12, p = 0.008). Based on our results, patients with schizophrenia performed worse on cognitive assessments and Hcy levels were more closely related to cognition in young patients.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Personalized diet study of dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) and fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS) genotypes in obesity

Obesity prevalence have tripled in the past decades. It is logical to consider new approaches to halt its prevalence. In this concept, considering the effect of interaction between fatty acid desaturase 2 (FADS2) gene variants and dietary advanced glycation end products (AGEs) on obesity-related characteristics seems to be challenging. The present cross-sectional study conducted among 347 obese individuals. A validated semi-quantitative 147-item food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) was used to estimate dietary intakes and American multiethnic database was used to calculate AGEs content of food items which were not available in Iranian Food Composition Table (FCT). FADS2 gene variants were determined according to Polymerase chain reaction-restriction fragment length polymorphism (PCR-RFLP). Analysis of covariance (ANCOVA) was used to evaluate the modifier effect of FADS2 gene-dietary AGEs on biochemical values. Based on our findings, no significant differences was reported in term of biochemical variables between AGEs tertiles. In contrast, percent of macronutrients (carbohydrate, protein and fat) of total calorie intake, amount of daily intake of fiber and meat groups showed a significant differences among AGEs tertiles. Furthermore, statistical assays clarified the modifier effects of FADS2 gene-AGEs on weight (Pinteraction = 0.04), fat mass (Pinteraction = 0.03), waist circumference (Pinteraction = 0.008) and cholesterol (Pinteraction = 0.04) level. Accordingly, higher consumption of protein or fat based foods constitute high amount of AGEs and heterozygote genotype for FADS2 tended to show lower level of AGEs content. These findings address further investigation to develop new approaches for nutritional interventions.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Upregulated miR-200c is associated with downregulation of the functional receptor for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 ACE2 in individuals with obesity

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Obesity is a risk factor for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection, with studies demonstrating the prevalence of individuals with obesity admitted with COVID-19 ranging between 30 and 60%. We determined whether early changes in microRNAs (miRNAs) are associated with dysregulation of angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (ACE2), the specific functional receptor for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2. ACE2 is a membrane-bound enzyme that catalyzes the conversion of angiotensin II to angiotensin 1–7 the latter having cardioprotective and vasorelaxation effects. Quantitative real-time PCR analysis of plasma samples for circulating miRNAs showed upregulation of miR-200c and miR-let-7b in otherwise healthy individuals with obesity. This was associated with significant downregulation of ACE2, a direct target for both miRNAs, in individuals with obesity. Correlation analysis confirmed a significant negative correlation between ACE2 and both the miRNAs. Studies showed that despite being the functional receptor, inhibition/downregulation of ACE2 did not reduce the severity of COVID-19 infection. In contrast, increased angiotensin II following inhibition of ACE2 may increase the severity of the disease. Taken together, our novel results identify that upregulation of miR-200c may increase the susceptibility of individuals with obesity to COVID-19. Considering miRNA are the earliest molecular regulators, the level of circulating miR-200c could be a potential biomarker in the early identification of those at the risk of severe COVID-19.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

ECT-induced cognitive side effects are associated with hippocampal enlargement

Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is of the most effective treatments available for treatment-resistant depression, yet it is underutilized in part due to its reputation of causing cognitive side effects in a significant number of patients. Despite intensive neuroimaging research on ECT in the past two decades, the underlying neurobiological correlates of cognitive side effects remain elusive. Because the primary ECT-related cognitive deficit is memory impairment, it has been suggested that the hippocampus may play a crucial role. In the current study, we investigated 29 subjects with longitudinal MRI and detailed neuropsychological testing in two independent cohorts (N"‰="‰15/14) to test if volume changes were associated with cognitive side effects. The two cohorts underwent somewhat different ECT study protocols reflected in electrode placements and the number of treatments. We used longitudinal freesurfer algorithms (6.0) to obtain a bias-free estimate of volume changes in the hippocampus and tested its relationship with neurocognitive score changes. As an exploratory analysis and to evaluate how specific the effects were to the hippocampus, we also calculated this relationship in 41 other areas. In addition, we also analyzed cognitive data from a group of healthy volunteers (N"‰="‰29) to assess practice effects. Our results supported the hypothesis that hippocampus enlargement was associated with worse cognitive outcomes, and this result was generalizable across two independent cohorts with different diagnoses, different electrode placements, and a different number of ECT sessions. We found, in both cohorts, that treatment robustly increased the volume size of the hippocampus (Cohort 1: t"‰="‰5.07, Cohort 2: t"‰="‰4.82; p"‰<"‰0.001), and the volume increase correlated with the neurocognitive T-score change. (Cohort 1: r"‰="‰âˆ’0.68, p"‰="‰0.005; Cohort 2: r"‰="‰âˆ’0.58; p"‰="‰0.04). Overall, our research indicates that novel treatment methods serving to avoid hippocampal volume increase may result in a better side effect profile.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Association between Fusobacterium nucleatum and patient prognosis in metastatic colon cancer

Recent evidence suggests that Fusobacterium nucleatum (Fn) is associated with the development and progression of colorectal cancer. We aimed to delineate the clinical implications of Fn in metastatic colon cancer. We performed quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) using DNA samples from synchronous metastatic colon cancer patients with either formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) archival primary site tumor samples or fresh colon tissues. Progression-free survival (PFS)1 and PFS2 were defined as PFS of first- and second-line palliative settings. qPCR for Fn was successfully performed using 112 samples (FFPE, n"‰="‰61; fresh tissue, n"‰="‰51). Forty-one and 68 patients had right-sided and left-sided colon cancer, respectively. Patients with Fn enriched right-sided colon cancers had shorter PFS1 (9.7 vs. 11.2Â months) than the other subgroups (HR 3.54, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.05"“11.99; P"‰="‰0.04). Fn positive right-sided colon was also associated with shorter PFS2 (3.7 vs. 6.7Â months; HR 2.34, 95% CI 0.69"“7.91; P"‰="‰0.04). In the univariate analysis, PFS1 was affected by differentiation and Fn positive right-sided colon cancer. The multivariate analysis showed that differentiation (HR 2.68, 95% CI 1.40"“5.14, P"‰="‰0.01) and Fn positive right-sided colon (HR 0.40, 95% CI 0.18"“0.88, P"‰="‰0.02) were associated with PFS1. Fn enrichment in right sided colon was not associated with overall survival (OS). Fn enrichment has significantly worse prognosis in terms of PFS1 and PFS2 in patients with right-sided metastatic colon cancers.
CANCER
Nature.com

Effect of wearing diapers on toddler's gait

Gait maturation in infants develops gradually through several phases. However, external factors such as childrearing practices, especially the wearing of diapers, may affect an infant's motor development. This study investigated the influence of different bulk stresses on the gait of toddlers wearing a disposable diaper. Twenty-six healthy toddlers (age: 19.2"‰Â±"‰0.9Â months) participated in this study. We measured the joint kinematics (pelvis angle and hip-joint angle) and spatiotemporal parameters (step length and step width) of the toddlers' gait under four dress conditions (wearing Type A_WET, Type A_DRY, and Type B_WET diapers and naked). Type B_WET had a higher bulk stress than Type A_WET, and Type A_DRY had lower stress than Type A _ WET. Our results indicate that the walk of toddlers when wearing a diaper differs from that when naked. This difference is due to the effect of the bulk of the diaper on the lower limb. A high bulk stress has a greater influence than that of a low bulk stress on joint dynamics and step width. Therefore, our findings suggest that wearing diapers with high bulk stress may inhibit the natural gait patterns of toddlers.
Nature.com

Brain MRI in SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with newly developed neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement

The increased frequency of neurological manifestations, including central nervous system (CNS) manifestations, in patients with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic is consistent with the virus's neurotropic nature. In most patients, brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is a sensitive imaging modality in the diagnosis of viral encephalitides in the brain. The purpose of this study was to determine the frequency of brain lesion patterns on brain MRI in severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pneumonia patients who developed focal and non-focal neurological manifestations. In addition, it will compare the impact of the Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) as an index of deteriorating cerebral function on positive brain MRIs in both neurological manifestations. This retrospective study included an examination of SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia patients with real-time reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) confirmation, admitted with clinicoradiologic evidence of COVID-19 pneumonia, and who were candidates for brain MRI due to neurological manifestations suggesting brain involvement. Brain imaging acquired on a 3.0Â T MRI system (Skyra; Siemens, Erlangen, Germany) with a 20-channel receive head coil. Brain MRI revealed lesions in 38 (82.6%) of the total 46 patients for analysis and was negative in the remaining eight (17.4%) of all finally enclosed patients with RT-PCR confirmed SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia. Twenty-nine (63%) patients had focal neurological manifestations, while the remaining 17 (37%) patients had non-focal neurological manifestations. The patients had a highly significant difference (p"‰="‰0.0006) in GCS, but no significant difference (p"‰="‰0.4) in the number of comorbidities they had. Brain MRI is a feasible and important imaging modality in patients with SARS-CoV-2 pneumonia who develop neurological manifestations suggestive of brain involvement, particularly in patients with non-focal manifestations and a decline in GCS.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Association between the use of allopurinol and risk of increased thyroid-stimulating hormone level

Allopurinol is the first-line agent for patients with gout, including those with moderate"to"severe chronic kidney disease. However, increased thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels are observed in patients with long-term allopurinol treatment. This large-scale, nested case"“control, retrospective observational study analysed the association between allopurinol use and increased TSH levels. A common data model based on an electronic medical record database of 19,200,973 patients from seven hospitals between January 1997 and September 2020 was used. Individuals aged"‰>"‰19Â years in South Korea with at least one record of a blood TSH test were included. Data of 59,307 cases with TSH levels"‰>"‰4.5 mIU/L and 236,508 controls matched for sex, age (Â±"‰5), and cohort registration date (Â±"‰30Â days) were analysed. An association between the risk of increased TSH and allopurinol use in participants from five hospitals was observed. A meta-analysis (I2"‰="‰0) showed that the OR was 1.51 (95% confidence interval: 1.32"“1.72) in both the fixed and random effects models. The allopurinol intake group demonstrated that increased TSH did not significantly affect free thyroxine and thyroxine levels. After the index date, some diseases were likely to occur in patients with subclinical hypothyroidism and hypothyroidism. Allopurinol administration may induce subclinical hypothyroidism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Human mA-mRNA and lncRNA epitranscriptomic microarray reveal function of RNA methylation in hemoglobin H-constant spring disease

The thalassemia of Hemoglobin H-Constant Spring disease (HbH-CS) is the most common type of Thalassemia in non-transfusion thalassemia. Interestingly, the clinical manifestations of the same genotype of thalassemia can be vastly different, likely due to epigenetic regulation. Here, we used microarray technology to reveal the epigenetic regulation of m6A in modifiable diseases and demonstrated a role of BCL2A1 in disease regulation. In this study, we revealed that methylating enzyme writers including METTL16, WTAP, CBLL1, RBM15B, and ZC3H13 displayed low expression and the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5, along with reader proteins including IGF2BP2 and YTHDF3 exhibited high expression. In addition, BCL2A1 was hypo-methylated and showed low expression. We also revealed that the BCL2A1 methylation level and IGF2BP2 expression were negatively correlated. Additionally, the mRNAs expression between ALKBH5 and IGF2BP2 were positively correlated. In HbH-CS, most genes were hypo-methylated. This included BCL2A1, which may play an important role in the process of red blood cell differentiation and development of HbH-CS. Moreover, the mRNA-M6A methylation status may be regulated by the demethylating enzyme ALKBH5 via IGF2BP2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Risk factors and outcomes for failure of biological reconstruction after resection of primary malignant bone tumors in the extremities

Biological reconstruction is widely used to reconstruct bone defects after resection of bone tumors in the extremities. This study aimed to identify risk factors for failure and to compare outcomes of the allograft, nonvascularized autograft, and recycled frozen autograft reconstruction after resection of primary malignant bone tumors in the extremities. A retrospective study was performed at a single center between January 1994 and December 2017. Ninety patients with primary malignant bone tumors of the extremities were treated with tumor resection and reconstruction using one of three bone graft methods: nonvascularized autograft (n"‰="‰27), allograft (n"‰="‰34), and recycled frozen autograft (n"‰="‰29). The median time for follow-up was 59.2Â months (range 24"“240.6Â months). Overall failure of biological reconstruction occurred in 53 of 90 patients (58.9%). The allograft group had the highest complication rates (n"‰="‰21, 61.8%), followed by the recycled frozen autograft (n"‰="‰17, 58.6%) and nonvascularized autograft (n"‰="‰15, 55. 6%) groups. There was no statistically significant difference among these three groups (p"‰="‰0.89). The mean MSTS score was 22.6"‰Â±"‰3.4 in the nonvascularized autograft group, 23.4"‰Â±"‰2.6 in the allograft group, and 24.1"‰Â±"‰3.3 in the recycled frozen autograft group. There was no significant difference among the groups (p"‰="‰0.24). After bivariate and multivariable analyses, patient age, sex, tumor location, graft length, methods, and type of reconstruction had no effects on the failure of biological reconstruction. Biological reconstruction using allograft, nonvascularized autograft, and recycled frozen autograft provide favorable functional outcomes despite high complication rates. This comparative study found no significant difference in functional outcomes or complication rates among the different types of reconstruction.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Targeting the complex I and III of mitochondrial electron transport chain as a potentially viable option in liver cancer management

Liver cancer is one of the most common and lethal types of oncological disease in the world, with limited treatment options. New treatment modalities are desperately needed, but their development is hampered by a lack of insight into the underlying molecular mechanisms of disease. It is clear that metabolic reprogramming in mitochondrial function is intimately linked to the liver cancer process, prompting the possibility to explore mitochondrial biochemistry as a potential therapeutic target. Here we report that depletion of mitochondrial DNA, pharmacologic inhibition of mitochondrial electron transport chain (mETC) complex I/complex III, or genetic of mETC complex I restricts cancer cell growth and clonogenicity in various preclinical models of liver cancer, including cell lines, mouse liver organoids, and murine xenografts. The restriction is linked to the production of reactive oxygen species, apoptosis induction and reduced ATP generation. As a result, our findings suggest that the mETC compartment of mitochondria could be a potential therapeutic target in liver cancer.
CANCER
Nature.com

Use of ticagrelor and the risks of pneumonia and pneumonia-specific death in patients with non-acute coronary syndrome conditions: a population-based cohort study

Previous studies have shown that ticagrelor reduced risk of pneumonia in patients with acute coronary syndrome (ACS) compared to clopidogrel, however, its effect in patients with non-ACS cardiovascular diseases remains uncertain. The aim was to investigate the effect of ticagrelor on pneumonia and pneumonia-specific death compared to clopidogrel in non-ACSÂ patients in Hong Kong. This was a population-based cohort study. We included consecutive patients using ticagrelor or clopidogrel admitted for non-ACS conditions in Hong Kong public hospitals from March 2012 to September 2019. Patients using both drugs were excluded. The outcomes of interest were incident pneumonia, all-cause death, and pneumonia-specific death. Multivariable survival analysis models were used to estimate the effects [hazard ratio (HR) and 95% confidence interval (CI)]. Propensity score matching, adjustment and weighting were performed as sensitivity analyses. In total, 90,154 patients were included (mean age 70.66Â years, males 61.7%). The majority of them (97.2%) used clopidogrel. Ticagrelor was associated with a lower risk of incident pneumonia [0.59 (0.46"“0.75)], all-cause death [0.83 (0.73"“0.93)] and pneumonia-specific death [0.49 (0.36"“0.67)]. Sensitivity analyses yielded similar results. Ticagrelor was associated with lower risk of all-cause death, pneumonia-specific death, and incident pneumonia in patients with non-ACS cardiovascular conditions, consistent with previous evidence in patients with ACS. This additional effect of anti-pneumonia should be considered when choosing a proper P2Y12 inhibitor for patients with high risk of pneumonia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Development of a new poly-Îµ-caprolactone with low melting point for creating a thermoset mask used in radiation therapy

This study aimed to develop a poly-Îµ-caprolactone (PCL) material that has a low melting point while maintaining the deformation ability. The new PCL (abbreviated as 4b45/2b20) was fabricated by mixing two types of PCL with different molecular weights, numbers of branches, and physical properties. To investigate the melting point, crystallization temperature, elastic modulus, and elongation at break for 4b45/2b20 and three commercially available masks, differential scanning calorimetry and tensile tests were performed. The melting point of 4b45/2b20 was 46.0Â Â°C, and that of the commercially available masks was approximately 56.0Â Â°C (55.7Â Â°C"“56.5Â Â°C). The elastic modulus at 60Â Â°C of 4b45/2b20 was significantly lower than the commercially available masks (1.1"‰Â±"‰0.3Â MPa and 46.3"‰Â±"‰5.4Â MPa, p"‰="‰0.0357). In addition, the elongation at break of 4b45/2b20 were significantly larger than the commercially available masks (275.2"‰Â±"‰25.0% and 216.0"‰Â±"‰15.2%, p"‰="‰0.0347). The crystallization temperature of 4b45/2b20 (22.1Â Â°C) was clinically acceptable and no significant difference was found in the elastic modulus at 23Â Â°C (253.7"‰Â±"‰24.3Â MPa and 282.0"‰Â±"‰44.3Â MPa, p"‰="‰0.4). As a shape memory-based thermoset material, 4b45/2b20 has a low melting point and large deformation ability. In addition, the crystallization temperature and strength are within the clinically acceptable standards. Because masks made using the new PCL material are formed with less pressure on the face than commercially available masks, it is a promising material for making a radiotherapy mask that can reduce the burden on patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Novel scaffold based graphene oxide doped electrospun iota carrageenan/polyvinyl alcohol for wound healing and pathogen reduction: in-vitro and in-vivo study

Wound healing is a complicated multicellular process that involves several kinds of cells including macrophages, fibroblasts, endothelial cells, keratinocytes and platelets that are leading to their differentiation towards an anti-inflammatory response for producing several chemokines, cytokine and growth factors. In this study, electrospun nanofiber scaffold named (MNS) is composed of polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)/iota carrageenan (IC) and doped with partially reduced graphene oxide (prGO) that is successfully synthesized for wound healing and skin repair. The fabricated MNS was tested in case of infection and un-infection with E. coli and Staphylococcus and in both of the presence and in the absence of yeast as a natural nutritional supplement. Numerous biochemical parameters including total protein, albumin, urea and LDH, and hematological parameters were evaluated. Results revealed that the MNS was proved to be effective on most of the measured parameters and had exhibited efficient antibacterial inhibition activity. Whereas it can be used as an effective antimicrobial agent in wound healing, however, histopathological findings confirmed that the MNS caused re-epithelialization and the presence of yeast induced hair follicles growth and subsequently it may be used to hide formed head wound scar.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Influence of PICALM and CLU risk variants on beta EEG activity in Alzheimer's disease patients

PICALM and CLU genes have been linked to alterations in brain biochemical processes that may have an impact on Alzheimer's disease (AD) development and neurophysiological dynamics. The aim of this study is to analyze the relationship between the electroencephalographic (EEG) activity and the PICALM and CLU alleles described as conferring risk or protective effects on AD patients and healthy controls. For this purpose, EEG activity was acquired from: 18 AD patients and 12 controls carrying risk alleles of both PICALM and CLU genes, and 35 AD patients and 12 controls carrying both protective alleles. Relative power (RP) in the conventional EEG frequency bands (delta, theta, alpha, beta, and gamma) was computed to quantify the brain activity at source level. In addition, spatial entropy (SE) was calculated in each band to characterize the regional distribution of the RP values throughout the brain. Statistically significant differences in global RP and SE at beta band (p-values < 0.05, Mann"“Whitney U-test) were found between genotypes in the AD group. Furthermore, RP showed statistically significant differences in 58 cortical regions out of the 68 analyzed in AD. No statistically significant differences were found in the control group at any frequency band. Our results suggest that PICALM and CLU AD-inducing genotypes are involved in physiological processes related to disruption in beta power, which may be associated with physiological disturbances such as alterations in beta-amyloid and neurotransmitter metabolism.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Therapeutically expanded human regulatory T-cells are super-suppressive due to HIF1A induced expression of CD73

The adoptive transfer of regulatory T-cells (Tregs) is a promising therapeutic approach in transplantation and autoimmunity. However, because large cell numbers are needed to achieve a therapeutic effect, in vitro expansion is required. By comparing their function, phenotype and transcriptomic profile against ex vivo Tregs, we demonstrate that expanded human Tregs switch their metabolism to aerobic glycolysis and show enhanced suppressive function through hypoxia-inducible factor 1-alpha (HIF1A) driven acquisition of CD73 expression. In conjunction with CD39, CD73 expression enables expanded Tregs to convert ATP to immunosuppressive adenosine. We conclude that for maximum therapeutic benefit, Treg expansion protocols should be optimised for CD39/CD73 co-expression.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Equivalence between positive and negative refractive index materials in electrostatic cloaks

We investigate, both theoretically and numerically, the equivalence relationship between the positive and negative refraction index dielectric materials in electrostatic invisibility cloak. We have derived an analytical formula that enables fast calculate the corresponding positive dielectric constant from the negative refraction index material. The numerical results show that the negative refraction index material can be replaced by the positive refractive index materials in the static field cloak. This offers some new viewpoints for designing new sensing systems and devices in physics, colloid science, and engineering applications.
GOOGLE
Nature.com

The ascending arousal system shapes neural dynamics to mediate awareness of cognitive states

Models of cognitive function typically focus on the cerebral cortex and hence overlook functional links to subcortical structures. This view does not consider the role of the highly-conserved ascending arousal system's role and the computational capacities it provides the brain. We test the hypothesis that the ascending arousal system modulates cortical neural gain to alter the low-dimensional energy landscape of cortical dynamics. Here we use spontaneous functional magnetic resonance imaging data to study phasic bursts in both locus coeruleus and basal forebrain, demonstrating precise time-locked relationships between brainstem activity, low-dimensional energy landscapes, network topology, and spatiotemporal travelling waves. We extend our analysis to a cohort of experienced meditators and demonstrate locus coeruleus-mediated network dynamics were associated with internal shifts in conscious awareness. Together, these results present a view of brain organization that highlights the ascending arousal system's role in shaping both the dynamics of the cerebral cortex and conscious awareness.
SCIENCE

