Not only will we be dealing with a couple of rounds of rain & rumbles today, but our Wednesday will be a windy one as well. A strong SE wind will see gusts in the 40+ mph range for the late-morning & early afternoon. This will make travel a little difficult on the open stretches of roads, especially for the higher profile vehicles. The clouds, rain, & wind will also keep us a little cooler today, with highs staying in the low to mid 60s.,

ENVIRONMENT ・ 8 HOURS AGO