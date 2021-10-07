Tracking Thursday's Rain Chance

When it comes to seeing any rays of sunshine during the month of October, we really haven’t seen much. In fact, of the first 12 days of the month, 11 of them have come in either with mostly cloudy or overcast skies. Despite much of the daylight hours on Tuesday featuring overcast skies, it was a beautiful sight to see some sunshine before the day came to a close. With that being said, cloud cover will once again be a big part of today’s forecast, which will eventually lead to our next rain chance.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO