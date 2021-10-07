Tracking Thursday's Rain Chance
Rain will move in from the SE, & move to the W/NW, backwards from our typical weather patterns for today. Rain will start out as spotty sprinkles Thursday morning, before transitioning to more widespread & scattered light showers for the afternoon & evening. Significant rain isn't expected today, with upwards of a quarter of an inch, maybe a little more for a few communities. After Thursday's rain clears by daybreak Friday, we hold off on our next rain & rumble chance until Saturday afternoon & evening.www.kaaltv.com
