Tracking Thursday's Rain Chance

KAAL-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain will move in from the SE, & move to the W/NW, backwards from our typical weather patterns for today. Rain will start out as spotty sprinkles Thursday morning, before transitioning to more widespread & scattered light showers for the afternoon & evening. Significant rain isn't expected today, with upwards of a quarter of an inch, maybe a little more for a few communities. After Thursday's rain clears by daybreak Friday, we hold off on our next rain & rumble chance until Saturday afternoon & evening.

KAAL-TV

Early rain with followup round Wednesday

It's a short window, but get ready for persistent rain for a couple hour stretch in the sunrise to mid-day time frame. After a bit of a break, additional scattered showers and isolated t-storms are possible in the early afternoon. Energy for t-storms looks limited given the timing of early...
KAAL-TV

Timing Out Today's Rain

A powerful Fall storm system will bring a couple of rounds of showers & late-season thunderstorms to our area. Severe weather is not expected, but pockets of heavy rain can be. Two waves of rain are expected, one for the morning, & the second for the early afternoon. Rain will be wrapping up by the late-afternoon & evening, leading to a rain-free end of the week.
MyStateline.com

Rain Chances Return Today, Then Again Thursday Night into Friday

When it comes to seeing any rays of sunshine during the month of October, we really haven’t seen much. In fact, of the first 12 days of the month, 11 of them have come in either with mostly cloudy or overcast skies. Despite much of the daylight hours on Tuesday featuring overcast skies, it was a beautiful sight to see some sunshine before the day came to a close. With that being said, cloud cover will once again be a big part of today’s forecast, which will eventually lead to our next rain chance.
KAAL-TV

A Soggy & Windy Wednesday

Not only will we be dealing with a couple of rounds of rain & rumbles today, but our Wednesday will be a windy one as well. A strong SE wind will see gusts in the 40+ mph range for the late-morning & early afternoon. This will make travel a little difficult on the open stretches of roads, especially for the higher profile vehicles. The clouds, rain, & wind will also keep us a little cooler today, with highs staying in the low to mid 60s.,
KAAL-TV

Adding Up Today's Rain

Wednesday's showers & storms won't be a significant rain for the area, but it will add up in our rain gauges. Look for a new quarter to half of an inch of rain by Wednesday evening, before the rain moves out. The good news with today's storms, severe weather is not expected. A few could have strong wind & heavy rain, but should remain below severe criteria when it comes to the wind gusts.
wearegreenbay.com

More rain chances return Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clouds increasing Wednesday morning as a powerful Autumn storm system churns to the west by the Dakotas. In addition to the clouds, we will have several rain chances move in. Midday into the afternoon is the first chance of showers, and another batch will be scattered thunderstorms in the evening – but the main take away will that it will not be raining all day long. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s.
