CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Donnie Wahlberg on Britney: 'I hope she's happy'

Finger Lakes Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg discusses the difficulties of fame as a solo artist and hopes Britney Spears gets to live her best life moving forward. (Oct. 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7d75117ca3784c3b8cb26f2f656d1229.

www.fltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Jenny McCarthy Spills Details on Marriage to 'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg on 7th Anniversary

The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy has spoken effusively about her marriage to Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg in the past, and in honor of their 7th wedding anniversary she continued the trend. In a new interview on The Rachael Ray Show, McCarthy opened up to Ray about how they recently renewed their wedding vows and how they keep the spark going seven years in.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jenny McCarthy Says Marriage to Donnie Wahlberg Is Still 'Exciting' 7 Years in: 'Lucky in Love'

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg renewed their vows on Aug. 31 as they celebrated their seventh anniversary. Jenny McCarthy and her husband Donnie Wahlberg are going strong!. While appearing virtually on the Rachael Ray Show Wednesday, the Masked Singer judge, 48, opened up about her marriage during and shared some of the cute things she and her husband do to keep it "exciting."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donnie Wahlberg
Person
Britney Spears
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Celebrates a City of ‘Eight Million Stories’ in BTS Photo

Donnie Wahlberg was all ready for “Times Like These” as he prepared for the second episode of Blue Bloods’ twelfth season. On Friday evening, the Blue Bloods star took to Instagram to note that there are many stories – eight million, he says – to be told throughout New York City. And, Wahlberg notes in the post, he and his Blue Bloods costars are proud to share the ones that they do.
CELEBRITIES
at40.com

Donnie Wahlberg & Joey McIntyre Announce NKOTB's The Mixtape Tour 2022

The party continues! New Kids on the Block are hitting the road for an extensive arena tour in May 2022, and they’re bringing along Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley, and En Vogue!. Donnie Wahlberg and Joey McIntyre joined Ryan Seacrest on-air on Monday, October 4, to announce the exciting news, sharing the tour will be an all-out celebration for the fans.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Fans Lose It After Danny Reagan Channels His Inner Donnie Wahlberg in Season 12 Premiere

“Blue Bloods” star Donnie Wahlberg may have taken fans on a trip back to his old singing days as Danny Reagan sings during the Season 12 premiere. The former New Kids On The Block star teased Friday’s show, saying his character “may go a little Donnie Wahlberg tonight.” On the show, Regan used a little bit of his singing for some Karaoke fun.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Block#Breaking News#Ap Archive
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Gives Fans a Look at Danny Reagan’s Growth Over the Years in New Pics

Do you believe in fate? We do after Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg posted a photo from his childhood. It looks like he was always destined to play Danny Reagan. Donnie Wahlberg, of course, has an impressive background that spans the world of music, film, and television. But most recently, he has been starring on Blue Bloods since 2014. The show is now officially entering its 12 season, and Wahlberg is still playing his role of Danny Reagan. Reagan is a seasoned detective with the New York City Police Department. He’s the son of NYPD Police Commission Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and the brother of New York County assistant district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and NYPD police officer Jamie Reagan (Will Estes).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
iosconews.com

'I hope she's watching': Kristen Stewart hopes Diana would be happy with biopic

At the film's London premiere, actor Kristen Stewart responds to "Spencer" awards buzz, says she hopes the late Princess Diana is watching. (Oct. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f86cc87632934c7aba4c94136fba2031.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Says the Reagan Family Mirrors the Cast’s Off-Screen Relationships

Just days after the 12th season of Blue Bloods, star of the hit series Donnie Wahlberg has opened up about the show’s cast and how close everyone actually is. During his recent appearance on The Talk, Wahlberg stated that he believes the Reagan family is getting closer. “I think it’s really mirroring our relationships off-screen,” he observed. He also recalled how the cast was shooting during the pandemic last year and how everyone really bonded through all that.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Donnie Wahlberg’s Siblings: Everything To Know About ‘Blue Bloods’ Star’s 8 Brothers & Sisters

Donnie Wahlberg is the eighth born child of nine and has five brothers and three sisters. Find out more about them here. Donnie Wahlberg, 52, may be one of Hollywood’s most talented actors, but he’s not the only noteworthy one in his family! The New Kids on the Block singer-turned-Blue Bloods’ star is just one of nine children born to his parents, Alma Wahlberg, who passed away in Apr., and Donald Wahlberg Sr., who passed away in 2008. He also has three half-siblings from his father, so his brood is definitely a large one!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Celebrates Fury-Wilder Fight as Throwback to Boxing’s Glory Days

Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg believes that Wilder and Fury are bringing boxing back to its glory days. Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury went head to head in the ring again. Their third fight concluded with Fury winning once again. Last year, famously won Fury in the seventh round with a technical knockout. This ended Wilder’s title reign which lasted five years. Wahlberg didn’t play favorites but believes that this fight, was nothing short of perfection.
COMBAT SPORTS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Explains Why Danny and Baez Won’t Get Together

“Blue Bloods” took a page out of the “Law & Order: SVU” playbook when they hired Marisa Ramirez in 2013. Her Maria Baez character joined the show as a partner to Detective Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg). Now, after watching them work together for years, fans have found themselves taking sides, as many have in the saga between Benson and Stabler. So, Danny and Baez—will they or won’t they?
CELEBRITIES
wmleader.com

Britney Spears’ Sons Seen in Rare Pics With Dad Kevin Federline

The pop star’s kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline—Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15—made a rare social media appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 6. The two teens, who have mostly stayed out of the public eye despite their parents’ celebrity status, posed for sweet photos that were shared on Instagram.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
purewow.com

Princess Beatrice Finally Announces Her Baby’s Name (& It’s a Tribute to the Queen)

It’s been almost two weeks since we learned that Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, welcomed their first child together. And after waiting for what feels like an eternity, the couple finally announced their daughter’s name: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. “Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy