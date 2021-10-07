Today in Entertainment History

On Oct. 7, 1940, Artie Shaw and his Orchestra recorded Hoagy Carmichael's "Stardust" for RCA Victor.In 1950, "Your Hit Parade" was first broadcast on NBC. It started as a radio program in 1935.In 1954, Marian Anderson became the first black singer hired by the Metropolitan Opera Company in New York.In 1968, the Motion Picture Association of America adopted its film-rating system, ranging from "G" for general audiences to "X" for adult patrons only.In 1975, John Lennon won his battle against U.S. immigration authorities when a federal appeals court overturned an order to deport him. Officials had wanted to kick Lennon out of the country because of a drug arrest in Britain.In 1977, guitarist Steve Hackett left Genesis.In 1982, the musical "Cats" opened on Broadway.In 1995, actors Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen (STEEN'-bur-jehn) were married on Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts.Also in 1995, rapper Tone Loc (LOHK) was arrested for allegedly taking $80 from a pizza parlor in Los Angeles after he argued with the owner over a pizza and demanded his money back. He pleaded no contest to the charges.In 1996, an alleged shoplifter surrendered to actors Richard Belzer and Clark Johnson after mistaking them for real cops. Belzer and Johnson were filming an episode of "Homicide: Life on the Street."In 2000, Phish performed its last show before going on hiatus. They have since regrouped.