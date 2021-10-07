CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Massive NJ Fire that Destroyed Two Shore Homes Caused by Homeowner’s Garden Tool

firefighternation.com
 6 days ago

BRICK – A three-alarm fire that destroyed one waterfront home and significantly damaged another last Monday was the result of a “hand-held weeding torch” used by the homeowner, according to Kevin Batzel, chief of the Brick Township Bureau of Fire Safety. At 3:30 p.m. last Monday, dozens of firefighters, EMS...

www.firefighternation.com

Comments / 0

fox16.com

Fire destroys vacant home in Little Rock’s College Station community

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Fire crews battled a blaze that destroyed a vacant home in the College Station community Sunday morning. Responders were called to the home at 37th and College Street shortly after 8 a.m. They were able to keep the fire from spreading to homes near the vacant house, but the structure itself was destroyed.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
CBS San Francisco

Brentwood House Fire Spreads To Other Homes In Area; Neighbors Evacuated

BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) — A house fire in Brentwood, fueled by strong winds, reportedly spread to other homes in the neighborhood, forcing evacuations Tuesday morning. The East Contra Costa Fire Protection District (ECCFPD) tweeted about the fire on Nicholas Court around 8:41 a.m. Tuesday, noting that there was “heavy fire involvement” at the home and that residents should avoid the area. Brentwood: ECCFPD and ConFire units are responding to a structure fire on Nicholas Ct. One home has heavy fire involvement. Due to strong winds the fire is threatening other homes. Brentwood PD is assisting with evacuations. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/CoFMFcR3RT — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) October 12, 2021 According to a reporter on scene, residents evacuated the neighborhood by 9 a.m. By then the fire had spread to four houses. Police were assisting with the neighborhood evacuation over concerns that strong winds could continue to spread the 2-alarm fire. House fire in Brentwood. (Art Ray) This story will be updated.
BRENTWOOD, CA
SCNow

Saturday night fire destroys Florence mobile home

FLORENCE, S.C. − Nobody was injured when a mobile home was destroyed by fire early Saturday night. Windy Hill firefighters were dispatched, along with automatic mutual aid from the city of Florence, to 1421 Gilbert Drive at approximately 6:45 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the mobile home fully involved, said Windy Hill Fire Chief John DeLung.
FLORENCE, SC
foxbangor.com

Carmel home destroyed in fire

CARMEL — A structure fire destroyed a home in Carmel on Friday. The Carmel Fire Department responded to 598 Hampden Road shortly after 3 p.m. When firefighters arrived, part of the home was already engulfed in flames. According to fire chief Ralph Shaw, the fire is believed to have been...
CARMEL, ME
radionwtn.com

Home Destroyed By Fire; One Person Injured

Paris, Tenn.–A home was destroyed by fire and one person injured with burns in Henry County this morning. Oakland Volunteer Fire Chief James Martin said the department was dispatched to 4709 Clifty Road on a report of a structure fire and found a house trailer already ablaze. The fire broke through the roof shortly after they arrived “and quickly spread through the rest of the trailer,” he said.
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Yuma Daily Sun

Patio fire spreads to two homes

A fire that started on the back patio of a home in the 2200 block of East 27th Lane spread to an adjoining house on Saturday afternoon before both were extinguished, the Yuma Fire Department reported. According to information provided by spokesperson Mike Erfert, the fire was reported just before...
YUMA, AZ
Syracuse.com

Early morning fire destroys Granby home

Granby, N.Y. – A town of Granby home was destroyed after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning in Oswego County. The fire was reported just before 4 a.m. at 367 South Granby Rd., according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. The home was still smoking hours after the fire...
GRANBY, NY
culvercityobserver.com

Fire Destroys Carport at Culver City Home

A fire destroyed a carport Saturday morning at a single-story home in Culver City, local authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 3:05 a.m. to the home in the area of Overland and Oregon avenues and they extinguished the blaze at about 3:19 a.m., according to Culver City Fire Department Battalion Chief Dave Rindels.
CULVER CITY, CA
CBS Baltimore

Gas Explosion Levels Edgewood Home, Man Seriously Injured

EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — A gas explosion in Edgewood leveled a home down to its foundation Sunday night. The explosion damaged adjacent homes and sent a resident of the house to a burn center with serious burns. Units from the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded around 9:30 p.m. to the scene at the 2500 block of Thornberry Road for multiple reports of the explosion. Surrounding fire companies and departments put the resulting fire from the explosion out by midnight. #BREAKING – Deputy State Fire Marshals are actively investigating a house explosion in the 2500 block of Thornberry Dr in Edgewood. It has been...
EDGEWOOD, MD
newspressnow.com

Fire destroys two homes as Moberly firefighters encounter water issues

MOBERLY, Mo. (KMIZ) Problems with getting enough water delayed firefighters from extinguishing a blaze that destroyed two Moberly homes Thursday, the fire department said. Moberly firefighters were sent Thursday morning to 1045 West End St. W., where a one-and-a-half-story house was on fire, the Moberly Fire Department said in a news release. The fire was also threatening a next-door house.
MOBERLY, MO
WJLA

Fire destroys Montgomery County home and displaces 6

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A family of six is displaced Thursday morning after a house fire in Montgomery County. According to a spokesperson for Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue, crews knocked out a large fire at a two-story house in the 11600 block of Danville Road in the Tilden Wood neighborhood off Tilden Alameda.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
cbs17

Massive fire destroys Wake County horse veterinary hospital, owner’s home

NEW HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A business and a home were destroyed in a massive fire at a veterinary hospital for horses in New Hill on Monday morning. Fire crews worked for more than eight hours to extinguish the flames at 3H Equine Hospital and Mobile Veterinary Services. A call regarding a fire came in around midnight and firefighters from multiple towns responded to the call.
NEW HILL, NC
Black Hills Pioneer

Fire destroys Belle Fourche home, 3rd in 8 days

BELLE FOURCHE — A mobile home was destroyed in a fire Saturday afternoon. The Belle Fourche Volunteer Fire Department responded around 3 p.m. to a report of a house fire on Sourdough Road. The home was fully engulfed with fire upon the firefighters’ arrival. Aaron Thramer, chief of the department,...
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
KTTS

Two Explosives Found After Fire Destroyed Dallas County Home

The Springfield Bomb Squad says investigators found two explosive devices during a fire that destroyed a home that’s at the center of a kidnapping case in Dallas County. Investigators say the devices were in a mortar tube with a balloon cover. Both had trip wires. James Phelps had been renting...
DALLAS COUNTY, MO
WHIO Dayton

Home destroyed after catching fire in Washington Twp.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A house was destroyed after it caught fire in Washington Township early Saturday morning. Fire crews were dispatched to the fire in the 1500 block of West Alex Bell Road at approximately 4:40 a.m. according to Washington Twp. Deputy Fire Chief Nick Bergman. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy fire conditions.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
cbslocal.com

Military Family Learns They're Uninsured After Fire Destroys Home

A military dad and his wife who lost their home to the Caldor Fire learned they weren't insured and their lender didn't pay their fire insurance bill. More fire victims are coming forward after our investigation saying the pair learned they weren’t covered. Each case involves confusion surrounding the FAIR Plan fire insurance and a home refinance.
