Albuquerque, NM

Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

 6 days ago

Help Wanted: Thousands of job openings posted in New Mexico. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The head of New Mexico's labor department says there are tens of thousands of online job postings in the state and his agency is trying to find ways to connect workers with employers. Workforce Solutions Secretary Ricky Serna said during a briefing Wednesday that many of those job postings are within the health care field. He said there has been some overall job growth since the height of the pandemic and that the number of people receiving jobless benefits has dropped significantly now that most extensions have expired. Still, he said it's difficult to tell if workers are returning to their same professions or pivoting to something new.

