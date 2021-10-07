CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Outdoor dining set to stay on Guernsey waterfront

By Long Reads
BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOutside dining is to be made a permanent feature in part of St Peter Port in Guernsey after a trial. The plans will allow permanent al fresco dining on the western side of The Quay between Crown Pier steps and Mora restaurant. The States of Guernsey said the changes were...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
cwcolumbus.com

City of Columbus extends outdoor dining program through November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus' outdoor seating pilot program has been extended through November 14 to allow restaurants and bars to use the right of way for temporary outdoor on-street dining areas or extend seating into their parking lots. The program launched in the summer of 2020...
COLUMBUS, OH
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pandemic-inspired outdoor dining extended in LBTS with permanent changes in the air

The makeshift al fresco dining areas occupying about 30 parking spots throughout Lauderdale-by-the-Sea will be extended by at least six months. Commissioners approved the extension during a special meeting, allowing the extra tables and chairs that run parallel along East Commercial Boulevard, A1A and El Mar Drive to stay beyond an October deadline, just as snowbird season begins. The outdoor ...
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FL
Standard-Examiner

Ogden leaders mull change to alcohol rules for certain outdoor dining areas

OGDEN — Ogden leaders are weighing a change to loosen the availability of alcohol at locales along 25th Street and elsewhere in the city, a proposal meant to aid in efforts to bolster downtown activity. The change under consideration, to allow serving of alcohol in certain sidewalk seating areas, is...
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Food Drink#Al Fresco#Bbc Guernsey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Colorado Daily

Outdoor dining, street closures in Boulder here to stay for immediate future

When the pandemic first began in March 2020, Boulder began thinking of ways to support local businesses forced to shutter or limit capacity. It instated the Boulder Business Recovery Program, which was approved via emergency ordinance and amended several times. Among other things, the program added curbside drop-off and pickup locations; allowed outdoor dining service area expansions; and facilitated street closures along the west end of Pearl Street and on the University Hill Event Street.
BOULDER, CO
Eater

New Orleans Extends Outdoor Dining Program, but the Future of Outdoor Live Music Is Uncertain

The City of New Orleans has announced an extension of its temporary parklets and outdoor dining pilot program, launched one year ago, effectively waiving related permit fees for restaurants and bars through December 31, 2021. But as one COVID-era program meant to support the city’s hospitality industry is extended, the timeline of another remains unclear: The temporary permit rules that allowed outdoor live music in New Orleans throughout the past year.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Best Outdoor Dining

Launched as St. Louis’ first food-truck park in the heart of the pandemic, 9 Mile Garden (9375 Gravois Road; 314-390-2806) broke into the region’s food scene with a daily selection of different food trucks, live music and even movies projected on a 26-foot screen. The result at times feels like someone picked up a dozen restaurants, flipped them upside down and shook out the contents over a tidy city park. Every day, patrons equipped with lawn chairs and picnic baskets browse the selection of the city’s best food trucks, and picky eaters have a lot to choose from, from sliders to tacos to ice cream to Korean and Mediterranean cuisine. The space has become an instant hit, and even as some normalcy returns to the food scene, the seeds of great food and family entertainment have clearly grown into something special. —Danny Wicentowski.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
informnny.com

Future of outdoor dining under microscope from NYC leaders, activists

Outdoor dining structures at thousands of restaurants around the five boroughs have become a lifeline for struggling eateries trying to stay afloat during the pandemic. The city’s Open Restaurant Initiative has kept so many restaurants open — and it’s kept patrons safe from the pandemic. But some have argued the...
RESTAURANTS
Inquirer and Mirror

Select Board considering making downtown outdoor dining permanent

(Oct. 8, 2021) The Select Board is mulling a proposal to extend outdoor restaurant dining on downtown streets and sidewalks beyond when COVID-19 regulations are lifted. Currently, towns are allowed to permit outdoor dining on streets and sidewalks under state COVID-19 regulations through April 1, 2022. “I can see there...
NANTUCKET, MA
tysonsreporter.com

Vienna to consider keeping eased outdoor dining regulations

The tents and patios for outdoor dining that have popped up in shopping center parking lots around Vienna could be here to stay. The Town of Vienna is now considering whether to permanently adopt the more relaxed permitting process that enabled restaurants to set up outdoor dining spaces during the COVID-19 pandemic.
VIENNA, VA
BBC

Guernsey travel rules to be relaxed

People travelling to Guernsey will no longer have to complete a course of lateral flow tests if they meet certain criteria, the Civil Contingencies Authority (CCA), has said. The new rules, which will come into force from 20 October, will apply to "blue" arrivals - those coming from the Common Travel Area which includes the UK, Jersey, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland.
TRAVEL
pymnts

As COVID Persists, Restaurants Reinvest in Outdoor Dining

America’s restaurateurs say they’ve overcome the growing pains from last year’s shaky, COVID-inspired outdoor dining season, a new report by The Wall Street Journal says. Last year, eateries were putting together makeshift open-air dining options that left diners feeling dissatisfied. But this year, restaurant owners have had more time to...
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy