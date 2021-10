Peacock has released this official trailer for THE KIDS TONIGHT SHOW, executive produced by Jimmy Fallon, is a new late-night series launching on Peacock on Thursday, Oct. 14 with two new episodes dropping weekly. Hosted by an ensemble of four amazingly talented and quick-witted kids, this is the show where the kids are in charge. Shooting in Studio 6A at 30 Rock, across the hallway from Fallon’s own Studio 6B, THE KIDS TONIGHT SHOW is an all-new late-night series that will offer a unique kid’s lens on the iconic series “The Tonight Show.” Viewers will get next-generation interpretations of all the beloved Fallon bits, celebrity interviews and signature late-night fun for kids and the whole family.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO