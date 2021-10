Thanks to the most recent developer update covering connection issues, Amazon Games revealed that they plan to increase the server capacity soon. But to get there, they first need to test the changes thoroughly before applying them on the live servers. It’s a sad story because I was on a server before my kid accidentally turned off my router. Now I am stuck too, and I can’t even see my character in the menu, which has become even weirder than the issues we faced earlier.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 DAYS AGO