Letter: Change how rape cases are handled by police
When Byron Brown stated that India Walton favors restorative justice practices, which would mean “no jail time for rapists,” it upset many rape survivors, myself included. The analysis of 2010-2014 Department of Justice data by the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network showed that only .6% of rapes result in incarceration. Most sexual assault survivors know this already, and don’t expect that a police report of a rape will result in jail time for the perpetrator.buffalonews.com
Comments / 0