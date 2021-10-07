Randy Pitchford to Transition to New Role at Gearbox Studios, Steve Jones to Replace

ArenaNet co-founder and Undead Labs founder Jeff Strain has founded a new studio, Possibility Space, featuring plenty of industry veterans. Although the studio will be based in New Orleans, its staff will be physically distributed, making it easier to incorporate the many luminaries on staff. They include visual director Jane Ng, formerly of Campo Santo and Valve; IP Director Austin Walker of the Friends at the Table and formerly of Waypoint Media; simulation and narrative systems director Liz England, formerly of Ubisoft and Insomniac; and others from Undead Labs, Double Fine, EA, BioWare and more.

