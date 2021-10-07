Randy Pitchford to Transition to New Role at Gearbox Studios, Steve Jones to Replace
Pitchford will serve as President of the newly-formed Gearbox Studios. Yesterday, Gearbox announced that President and CEO, Randy Pitchford, would be transitioning from his role at Gearbox Software in order to focus on the company's entertainment division. His replacement as President will be long-time Gearbox veteran, Steve Jones, who previously served as the company's Chief Technology Officer.www.dbltap.com
