CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Randy Pitchford to Transition to New Role at Gearbox Studios, Steve Jones to Replace

By Alexandra Hobbs
dbltap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitchford will serve as President of the newly-formed Gearbox Studios. Yesterday, Gearbox announced that President and CEO, Randy Pitchford, would be transitioning from his role at Gearbox Software in order to focus on the company's entertainment division. His replacement as President will be long-time Gearbox veteran, Steve Jones, who previously served as the company's Chief Technology Officer.

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamepur.com

Steve Jones promoted to Gearbox Software president, effective immediately

Gearbox Software has announced that Steve Jones, previously the Chief Technology Officer for the company, has been promoted to president. Randy Pitchford, co-founder of the company, will remain CEO and president of The Gearbox Entertainment Company, the larger parent company in charge of the three Gearbox Studios. The announcement was...
BUSINESS
cogconnected.com

New Gearbox Software Pres Steve Jones Takes Charge of AAA Games

Gearbox Software’s CTO Steve Jones Was Just Promoted to President. Gearbox Software’s former Chief Technology Officer Steve Jones has just been promoted to president. Co-Founder and President of The Gearbox Entertainment Company—which is the larger parent company of three Gearbox studios— Randy Pitchford made the official announcement. “Congratulations to Steve...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Randy Pitchford is no longer the president of Gearbox Software

Randy Pitchford isn’t Gearbox Software’s President anymore. In the company’s recent quarterly meeting, he announced that former Chief Technical Officer Steve Jones will take over as the new President. Jones now leads all production and development related to Gearbox Software. Pitchford isn’t leaving Gearbox, though. In fact, he’s still CEO...
BUSINESS
dbltap.com

Jeff Strain Founds Possibility Space with Legion of Gaming Veterans

ArenaNet co-founder and Undead Labs founder Jeff Strain has founded a new studio, Possibility Space, featuring plenty of industry veterans. Although the studio will be based in New Orleans, its staff will be physically distributed, making it easier to incorporate the many luminaries on staff. They include visual director Jane Ng, formerly of Campo Santo and Valve; IP Director Austin Walker of the Friends at the Table and formerly of Waypoint Media; simulation and narrative systems director Liz England, formerly of Ubisoft and Insomniac; and others from Undead Labs, Double Fine, EA, BioWare and more.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gearbox Software#Gearbox Publishing#Gearbox Studios#Borderlands

Comments / 0

Community Policy