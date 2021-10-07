Ariana Grande secures restraining order

Travis Scott leads the list of most-searched celebrity and musician costumes for Halloween 2021, according to a new survey. The rapper takes the top slot ahead of Ariana Grande and the late Aaliyah, with Marshmello and Cardi B rounding out the Top Five. The new data, commissioned by creative resource, Design Bundles, focused on the top 500 artists with the most streams according to Rolling Stone, along with Forbes’ list of the 100 top-earning celebrities. This list was then analyzed to see which of these celebrities had the most searches in the U.S. for costumes based on their look. Amazon Buy: Astroworld Mask...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 1 DAY AGO