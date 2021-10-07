Letter: Buffalo Police ad displays some questionable judgment

Is the Buffalo Police Department dragging its feet in response to an ethics complaint?. Recently The Buffalo News reported claims that self-styled Broadway Broad and singing queen Vanna Deux’s remarks at a Sept. 23 fundraiser in support of mayoral candidate India Walton cost the performer her contract to perform at Club Marcella. Within a day of Deux’s reported remarks, club owners had tweeted their response that it was the performer’s “public conduct that was called into question,” irrespective of her political activism. Club Marcella was quick to respond, took decisive action and was transparent about why they did so.