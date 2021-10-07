CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donnie Wahlberg on Britney: 'I hope she's happy'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Kids on the Block's Donnie Wahlberg discusses the difficulties of fame as a solo artist and hopes Britney Spears gets to live her best life moving forward. (Oct. 7) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7d75117ca3784c3b8cb26f2f656d1229.

Popculture

Jenny McCarthy Spills Details on Marriage to 'Blue Bloods' Star Donnie Wahlberg on 7th Anniversary

The Masked Singer judge Jenny McCarthy has spoken effusively about her marriage to Blue Bloods actor Donnie Wahlberg in the past, and in honor of their 7th wedding anniversary she continued the trend. In a new interview on The Rachael Ray Show, McCarthy opened up to Ray about how they recently renewed their wedding vows and how they keep the spark going seven years in.
CELEBRITIES
People

Jenny McCarthy Says Marriage to Donnie Wahlberg Is Still 'Exciting' 7 Years in: 'Lucky in Love'

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg renewed their vows on Aug. 31 as they celebrated their seventh anniversary. Jenny McCarthy and her husband Donnie Wahlberg are going strong!. While appearing virtually on the Rachael Ray Show Wednesday, the Masked Singer judge, 48, opened up about her marriage during and shared some of the cute things she and her husband do to keep it "exciting."
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Britney's First IG After Her Conservatorship Ruling Proves She's "On Cloud 9"

Britney Spears got one step closer to being freed from her 13-year conservatorship on Sept. 29, and fans who have been strong supporters of the Free Britney movement are beyond thrilled. As for Spears, she celebrated by taking to the skies. Britney Spears' first Instagram after her conservatorship ruling had vacation vibes written all over it.
CELEBRITIES
Donnie Wahlberg
Britney Spears
Harper's Bazaar

Britney Spears Is "Very Happy" with Her Father's Conservatorship Suspension, Lawyer Says

Britney Spears is celebrating a major win in her conservatorship case. On Wednesday, a California judge officially suspended Britney's father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator overseeing her estate. Jamie has legally overseen Britney's professional and personal affairs for the last 13 years following the pop star's highly publicized breakdown in 2007.
CELEBRITIES
iosconews.com

'I hope she's watching': Kristen Stewart hopes Diana would be happy with biopic

At the film's London premiere, actor Kristen Stewart responds to "Spencer" awards buzz, says she hopes the late Princess Diana is watching. (Oct. 8) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f86cc87632934c7aba4c94136fba2031.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Blue Bloods season 12: Donnie Wahlberg on Danny and Baez’s future

Are there a lot of people out there who want Danny and Baez together on Blue Bloods? Absolutely; we see it on social media every episode!. However, just because there’s a demand doesn’t mean that it is happening … or that it is even something behind the scenes that the actors want.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Donnie Wahlberg’s Siblings: Everything To Know About ‘Blue Bloods’ Star’s 8 Brothers & Sisters

Donnie Wahlberg is the eighth born child of nine and has five brothers and three sisters. Find out more about them here. Donnie Wahlberg, 52, may be one of Hollywood’s most talented actors, but he’s not the only noteworthy one in his family! The New Kids on the Block singer-turned-Blue Bloods’ star is just one of nine children born to his parents, Alma Wahlberg, who passed away in Apr., and Donald Wahlberg Sr., who passed away in 2008. He also has three half-siblings from his father, so his brood is definitely a large one!
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Donnie Wahlberg Gives Fans a Look at Danny Reagan’s Growth Over the Years in New Pics

Do you believe in fate? We do after Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg posted a photo from his childhood. It looks like he was always destined to play Danny Reagan. Donnie Wahlberg, of course, has an impressive background that spans the world of music, film, and television. But most recently, he has been starring on Blue Bloods since 2014. The show is now officially entering its 12 season, and Wahlberg is still playing his role of Danny Reagan. Reagan is a seasoned detective with the New York City Police Department. He’s the son of NYPD Police Commission Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) and the brother of New York County assistant district attorney Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) and NYPD police officer Jamie Reagan (Will Estes).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Entertainment
Instagram
Celebrities
AOL Corp

Britney Spears shares a rare glimpse into the lives of sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15

Britney Spears is sharing rare insight into the lives of her teen sons. Sean Preston and Jayden James — the boys she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline — turned 16 and 15 respectively earlier this month. Now back on Instagram, the pop star revealed how she celebrated their birthdays as well as some tidbits about their lives, making a point not to overshare.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden, 15, & Sean, 16, Are So Grown Up In Rare New Photo

Britney Spears’ boys are all grown up! The pop stars’ teen sons were all smiles as they made a rare social media appearance. Check out the photos here!. Britney Spears‘ sons, Sean Preston Federline, 16, and Jayden James Federline, 15, who mostly stay out of the public eye, made an appearance on social media on Tuesday, October 5, wearing the biggest grins as they posed for some photos. The boys, who Britney shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43, appeared all grown up as they smiled for the camera with Kevin’s friend, CEO of Movision Entertainment, Eddie Morales.
CALABASAS, CA
Rolling Stone

Britney Spears Tells Court Her Dad’s Still Messing With Her Wedding

Britney Spears is taking steps to hammer out a prenuptial agreement with her fiancé Sam Asghari — and having her estranged dad Jamie Spears still at the helm of her estate is a problem, her lawyer claims in a new court filing. The new paperwork, filed Wednesday and obtained by Rolling Stone, is calling for Jamie’s ouster as conservator of the pop star’s estate on a much faster timetable than Jamie proposed in his surprise September 7th petition to terminate his daughter’s 13-year conservatorship. While Jamie had asked for a January court hearing on his petition, Britney and her new lawyer,...
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Says the Reagan Family Mirrors the Cast’s Off-Screen Relationships

Just days after the 12th season of Blue Bloods, star of the hit series Donnie Wahlberg has opened up about the show’s cast and how close everyone actually is. During his recent appearance on The Talk, Wahlberg stated that he believes the Reagan family is getting closer. “I think it’s really mirroring our relationships off-screen,” he observed. He also recalled how the cast was shooting during the pandemic last year and how everyone really bonded through all that.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Britney vs Spears’ Director on Why She Plans to Stay With Pop Star’s Story “For the Rest of My Life”

Erin Lee Carr is ready for a nap. On Tuesday, Netflix debuted her documentary Britney vs Spears about the life and tangled conservatorship of Britney Spears on the eve of what turned out to be a life-changing hearing for the pop star as her father was suspended from the constrictive 13-year arrangement. Carr had been poring over the case for more than two and a half years, and the reason she’s ready for a brief respite is reflected by her filmography. It boasts back-to-back-to-back similarly investigative and intense docs: 2019’s I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter about the...
CELEBRITIES

