CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Al’ and the Fall of Afghanistan, ‘Ghosts’ Scares Up Laughs, TCM Loves Lucy, HBO Max Explores ’15 Minutes of Shame’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
southernminn.com
 6 days ago

Real-world events shatter the sitcom world of CBS’s The United States of Al as the title Afghan interpreter observes the fall of Afghanistan from a distance. On a lighter note, CBS’s Ghosts is a haunting comedy about silly spirits. Turner Classic Movies’ “Star of the Month” is Lucille Ball, also the subject of a new podcast. Monica Lewinsky is an executive producer of the HBO Max documentary 15 Minutes of Shame, about a subject with which she’s all too familiar: public shaming and cyber-harassment.

www.southernminn.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Why ‘The Neighborhood’ Showrunner Meg DeLoatch Drew From Chrissy Teigen and Personal Experience for Pivotal Season 4 Episode

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Welcome to the Porch Pirate,” the fourth episode of “The Neighborhood” Season 4. Meg DeLoatch, the new showrunner of “The Neighborhood,” knows there are many fans of the CBS sitcom who don’t follow the behind-the-scenes machinations or read news headlines about the show. So when she stepped in to take over the fourth season, she didn’t want to do anything that would disrupt the story that had been playing out on screen for three seasons already. But she did want to go deeper with it. One of the biggest examples of this...
TV SERIES
TVLine

B Positive Boss Chuck Lorre Previews 'Chapter 2' of CBS Comedy Involving an 'Extraordinary Windfall of Money'

Anyone familiar with B Positive boss Chuck Lorre’s other comedies knows that he’s not afraid to take big swings. Take, for instance, when Mom, which began as a story about a recovering drug- and alcohol-dependent single mother, morphed into a show about a group of women — a chosen family, really — who were bonded by their shared demons and a desire to overcome them. Or more recently when United States of Al, a series about a U.S. Marine and his Afghan interpreter, shifted gears to address the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan. To follow through and take these big swings “begins...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lucille Ball
Person
Monica Lewinsky
Variety

Hulu Series About Famous Killer Candy Montgomery Casts Melanie Lynskey as Victim Betty Gore

“Castle Rock” and “Heavenly Creatures” star Melanie Lynskey is slated to portray the victim of real-life infamous murderess Candy Montgomery in a new Hulu limited series, entitled “Candy.” She will play Betty Gore, the small Texas town teacher, wife and mother who was axed to death on Friday the 13th, June 1980 in her laundry room by her church friend. The titular killer will be played by Jessica Biel. Three-time Emmy nominee Robin Veith (“Mad Men,” “The Act”) wrote the pilot script of “Candy,” and MIchael Uppendahl will direct it. Both will executive produce. Nick Antosca (“The Act,” “Brand New Cherry...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

’15 Minutes of Shame’ Review: Monica Lewinsky’s Public Shaming Documentary Falls Flat

The best parts of HBO Max’s latest documentary, “15 Minutes of Shame” have less to do with shaming and much, much more to do with the innate failures of humanity, which in effect leave viewers in a place of relative hopelessness — a shrug emoji made manifest. Executive produced by Monica Lewinsky and Max Joseph, the film attempts to give insight into the way that the internet and social media feed into the modern methods of public shaming and the rise of “cancel culture.” Those groundswells of judgement are so vitriolic and widespread that it sometimes results in ordinary people, whether...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Tcm#Hbo Max Explores#Cbs
TMZ.com

'15 Minutes of Shame' Doc Subject Says Cancel Culture Made Him a Pariah

'15 Minutes of Shame' documentary subject Emmanuel Cafferty says he was canceled after fidgeting with his fingers got misinterpreted as him throwing up the "white power" hand gesture ... and he says his life's been derailed ever since. Cafferty joined "TMZ Live" Tuesday ... 16 months after he was unceremoniously...
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

‘Ghosts’ Review: CBS Comedy Scares Up Plenty of Charm and Laughs

You can see the show pitch for CBS’ “Ghosts” laid out before you as you watch the first episode: It’s “Beetlejuice” meets “Newhart”!. Here’s a New York City couple, a chef and a freelance writer, who have just unexpectedly inherited a nine-bedroom country home and decided to turn it into a bed and breakfast! And here’s the zany group of ghosts who have been stuck in the house together since their deaths — a Revolutionary Era politician! A hippie! A Native American! A 1920s jazz singer! An early-2000s Wall Street bro! A Viking!
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
Primetimer

United States of Al will go without a laugh track for tonight's Season 2 premiere tackling the Afghanistan pullout

Co-creator Maria Ferrari tells TV Insider laughter "didn't feel appropriate" for tonight's emotional premiere, which had to be rewritten and re-shot after the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan following the United States' pullout in mid-August. “When we first began to write, we said, ‘We’re not writing jokes, so just take that piece out of the equation,'” Ferrari tells TVLine. “And then as the script came together, we said (to fellow executive producer Chuck Lorre), ‘It doesn’t sound like this one is going to have a laugh track.'" Lorre pointed out that this was the first time in his career that one of his multi-camera sitcoms hadn’t featured any audience laughter whatsoever. “He was like, ‘All right, you’ve invented a new format,'" says Ferrari. In addition, there won't be a B or C story to balance out the main story. "I don’t think we ever entertained the idea of a historic cutaway because the whole idea was to capture a process of waiting and being single-mindedly focused so I think to give the audience a break, it felt like a cheat to us," says Ferrari. Fellow co-creator David Goetsch adds: "The first stage was us sitting around a snap and counting the timeline and what would be the corresponding scenes or actions that might happen with Riley and Al and Hassina. It was almost like a documentary first stage to it, in my opinion, and then at some point, we had to be like 'OK, how do we make this an episode?'" Ferrari says writing the season premiere proved to be a challenge because "there was a lot of news and a lot of contradictory news, like the AP’s version of events didn’t always match the press that was coming through here. So the first thing they had to do was figure out, OK, what actually happened? You were sort of choosing things that were meaningful to our writers that they wanted to include and that they wanted to see. We tried to build one that felt the most emblematic for us of what that experience felt like."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Monica Lewinsky HBO Max documentary 15 Minutes of Shame isn't fails in its attempt to tell a story about modern public shaming

The film from Lewinsky and Max Joseph "attempts to give insight into the way that the internet and social media feed into the modern methods of public shaming and the rise of 'cancel culture,'" says Kristen Lopez. "Those groundswells of judgement are so vitriolic and widespread that it sometimes results in ordinary people, whether they made a mistake or were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Lewinsky knows all about going from an anonymous citizen to the center of a scandal resonating on a global stage overnight. And Joseph is no stranger to internet culture, as a filmmaker best known for his time spent hosting MTV’s Catfish, about people who entered into relationships online while obfuscating their true identity. Despite their expertise, 15 Minutes struggles to document the stories of those everyday individuals who found themselves at the center of an internet flashmob. The stories are sad and the empathy felt for, say, the Amazon third-party seller who ended up with 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer during the pandemic or the woman who posted on (her private) Facebook about how Trump voters should give up their ventilators should they contract COVID-19, is real. It’s just that there’s a far more compelling story unfolding in the film. Specifically, the idea that there has always been public shaming and, most likely, always will be." ALSO: 15 Minutes of Shame functions as an unofficial companion to Lewinsky's Impeachment: American Crime Story.
MOVIES
The Independent

Review: Ron and Clint Howard reveal Hollywood success story

“The Boys,” by Ron Howard and Clint Howard (William Morrow)“What was it like growing up on TV?” That’s the question, along with the death of their father in 2017, that prompted Ron Howard and his brother, Clint, to co-write a memoir of their childhood. “The Boys” is exactly what you’d expect from the big brother who played Opie Taylor and Richie Cunningham and his younger sibling, most famous as a child actor for his three-year role opposite a bear in “Gentle Ben.” It’s wholesome, earnest and contains just enough tidbits about Mayberry and “Happy Days” to satisfy ardent fans.The bothers...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Hawaiian Crime Drama Based On ‘Hell-Bent’ Book In Works At HBO Max From Cris Cole & Seoul Street

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is developing Aloha MotherF**ker, a drama series based on Jason Ryan’s best-selling novel Hell-Bent. Mad Dogs creator Cris Cole will write the adaptation, which comes from Will Yun Lee and Mark and Christine Holder’s Seoul Street. In Aloha MotherF**ker, When cops fail to find her son’s killers, Renee, a divorced mom in her 40s, heads to Hawaii to start her own investigation. Here she uncovers rampant disorganized crime and systemic corruption within the police and legal system, before inadvertently finding a new place for herself in the world. The cat-and mouse-thriller is set in 1970s Hawaii, a dream vacation...
HAWAII STATE
flickeringmyth.com

HBO Max releases the first four minutes of Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Thanks to the success of the Harley Quinn television series and Teen Titans, DC’s animated output has established quite the reputation for quality superhero spin-offs over the past few years. Now they’ve opted for the same bright colours and OTT characters for this James Wan produced Aquaman origin cartoon, Aquaman: King of Atlantis, which eschews the serious tone of Arthur Curry’s big-screen alter-ego, for a Bikini Bottom approach to his first days as ruler of the sea.
TV SERIES
southernminn.com

‘Dopesick’ on Hulu, Harry Ambrose Back in ‘Sinner,’ a ‘Wonder’-filled ABC Lineup, Disney+ Goes ‘Beyond’

Hulu’s powerful limited-series docudrama Dopesick is a devastating look at how OxyContin was falsely marketed as a non-addictive pain treatment, fueling the opioid crisis. A fourth season of USA’s The Sinner brings Det. Harry Ambrose out of retirement for a disturbing new case. Cast members of the original The Wonder Years appear throughout ABC’s Wednesday comedies to promote the first-rate reimagining of the series with a Black family. Fans of R.L. Stine will want to check out a new Disney+ anthology, Just Beyond, inspired by Stine’s supernatural stories.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy