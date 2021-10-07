CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholls’ sponsorship program for those displaced by Hurricane Ida

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Ida devastated the bayou region of Louisiana, as it came with heavy rain and strong winds. It also affected most within the community of Nicholls State University. Due to the heavy impact on students, Nicholls came up with a campus sponsorship program to help alleviate some of the hardships in the community. The day after Ida hit, all of the administrators and the housing administrator came together to brainstorm ways to help the Colonel Community.

