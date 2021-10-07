Nicholls’ sponsorship program for those displaced by Hurricane Ida

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — This event is a perfect example of how the Annapolis community sticks together through hardships. Organizers say 100 percent of the proceeds from today’s event will go towards families who live on Oakwood Rd. in Edgewater. They say they chose that area specifically because this is the second time they’ve been hit by a tornado in a year. A community coming together for a night on the town. “We are a tight-knit community, Annapolitans, we care about people,” said Anthony Henry, the general manager of Annapolis Town Center. Sunday a benefit concert was held at Annapolis Town Center, featuring food...

