THE DRIPBaR Launches New Space Coast Location

IV Therapy Concept to Open New Location in Melbourne. October 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // MELBOURNE, Fla. - THE DRIPBaR - a Rhode Island-based health center focused on administering IV therapy infusions, is announcing the opening of its first Melbourne location on Oct. 12. The new business is located in Pineda Landings at 6375 North Wickham Rd., Suite 101 and will be opened by Hollie Gilbert, with the help of her husband, Chris Arangio.