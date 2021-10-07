CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Dream Vacations Ranked #1 Franchise for Veterans According to Entrepreneur Magazine

By Dream Vacations / CruiseOne
 7 days ago

October 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // Fort Lauderdale, Fla. - Dream Vacations recently ranked #1 in Entrepreneur's Top Franchises for Veterans list, published in the October/November issue of Entrepreneur magazine. Since 2017, Dream Vacations has been ranked the top travel agency franchise for veterans by Entrepreneur magazine, always ranking either first or second out of 150 franchises nationwide.

