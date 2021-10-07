Amgen, Neumora Collaborate On Precision Therapies for Brain Diseases

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) will host a webcast call for the investment community in conjunction with the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) 2021 Congress. On Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET, David M. Reese, M.D., executive vice president of Research and Development at Amgen, along with other members of Amgen's management team, will discuss clinical data being presented at EADV, including data from the AMG 451/KHK4083 Phase 2 trial in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis, as well as our broader inflammation portfolio.
