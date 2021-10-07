CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Home2 Suites by Hilton Anderson Downtown Opens

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOctober 07, 2021 // Franchising.com // ANDERSON, S.C. - Home2 Suites by Hilton, part of Hilton's (NYSE: HLT) All Suites portfolio, announced the opening of one of its newest properties, Home2 Suites by Hilton Anderson Downtown. Designed for travelers who want to maintain their normal routine, the hotel features 87 suites and a range of value, tech-focused and eco-conscious amenities. Located at 315 S. Main Street, Home2 Suites by Hilton Anderson Downtown complements the thriving downtown area and is close to all that the region offers.

