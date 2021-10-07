CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Al' and the Fall of Afghanistan, 'Ghosts' Scares Up Laughs, TCM Loves Lucy, HBO Max Explores '15 Minutes of Shame'

Real-world events shatter the sitcom world of CBS’s The United States of Al as the title Afghan interpreter observes the fall of Afghanistan from a distance. On a lighter note, CBS’s Ghosts is a haunting comedy about silly spirits. Turner Classic Movies’ “Star of the Month” is Lucille Ball, also the subject of a new podcast. Monica Lewinsky is an executive producer of the HBO Max documentary 15 Minutes of Shame, about a subject with which she’s all too familiar: public shaming and cyber-harassment.

Why ‘The Neighborhood’ Showrunner Meg DeLoatch Drew From Chrissy Teigen and Personal Experience for Pivotal Season 4 Episode

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched “Welcome to the Porch Pirate,” the fourth episode of “The Neighborhood” Season 4. Meg DeLoatch, the new showrunner of “The Neighborhood,” knows there are many fans of the CBS sitcom who don’t follow the behind-the-scenes machinations or read news headlines about the show. So when she stepped in to take over the fourth season, she didn’t want to do anything that would disrupt the story that had been playing out on screen for three seasons already. But she did want to go deeper with it. One of the biggest examples of this...
'Kindred': FX's Octavia Butler TV Adaptation Adds Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, and More to Cast

FX has announced that six more actors have been added to the main cast of its upcoming drama series, Kindred. Based on the bestselling and revolutionary novel by author Octavia E. Butler, the series will follow a Black woman who, while living a modern-day lifestyle, gets surprised when she is suddenly transported to a pre-Civil War Maryland plantation. As she travels back and forth, she tries to keep a grip on reality while suffering through violent racist scenarios.
’15 Minutes of Shame’ Review: Monica Lewinsky’s Public Shaming Documentary Falls Flat

The best parts of HBO Max’s latest documentary, “15 Minutes of Shame” have less to do with shaming and much, much more to do with the innate failures of humanity, which in effect leave viewers in a place of relative hopelessness — a shrug emoji made manifest. Executive produced by Monica Lewinsky and Max Joseph, the film attempts to give insight into the way that the internet and social media feed into the modern methods of public shaming and the rise of “cancel culture.” Those groundswells of judgement are so vitriolic and widespread that it sometimes results in ordinary people, whether...
‘Ghosts’ Review: CBS Comedy Scares Up Plenty of Charm and Laughs

You can see the show pitch for CBS’ “Ghosts” laid out before you as you watch the first episode: It’s “Beetlejuice” meets “Newhart”!. Here’s a New York City couple, a chef and a freelance writer, who have just unexpectedly inherited a nine-bedroom country home and decided to turn it into a bed and breakfast! And here’s the zany group of ghosts who have been stuck in the house together since their deaths — a Revolutionary Era politician! A hippie! A Native American! A 1920s jazz singer! An early-2000s Wall Street bro! A Viking!
TV Talk: Western Pa. native scares up comedy ‘Ghosts’ for CBS

Trib Total Media TV writer Rob Owen offers a viewing tip for the coming week. The fall’s funniest new comedy, CBS’s “Ghosts,” premieres Thursday at 9 p.m. with back-to-back episodes. Based on a BBC comedy of the same title that’s available in the U.S. on HBO Max, CBS’s “Ghosts” follows...
'15 Minutes of Shame' Doc Subject Says Cancel Culture Made Him a Pariah

'15 Minutes of Shame' documentary subject Emmanuel Cafferty says he was canceled after fidgeting with his fingers got misinterpreted as him throwing up the "white power" hand gesture ... and he says his life's been derailed ever since. Cafferty joined "TMZ Live" Tuesday ... 16 months after he was unceremoniously...
How to Watch “15 Minutes of Shame” new documentary out now

15 Minutes of Shame is now streaming on HBO Max. Produced by Monica Lewinsky and Max Joseph, this new in-depth documentary zooms in on the media and public shaming. This HBO Max original examines our modern obsession with public shaming, looking at some of the ways in which we hold each other accountable—sometimes with good reason, and sometimes to the point of destruction (sometimes both?). Produced by two not-so-strangers to the media and cyber-harassment, the documentary explores psychology, social behaviors, bystanders, bullies, and more.
Hawaiian Crime Drama Based On ‘Hell-Bent’ Book In Works At HBO Max From Cris Cole & Seoul Street

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max is developing Aloha MotherF**ker, a drama series based on Jason Ryan’s best-selling novel Hell-Bent. Mad Dogs creator Cris Cole will write the adaptation, which comes from Will Yun Lee and Mark and Christine Holder’s Seoul Street. In Aloha MotherF**ker, When cops fail to find her son’s killers, Renee, a divorced mom in her 40s, heads to Hawaii to start her own investigation. Here she uncovers rampant disorganized crime and systemic corruption within the police and legal system, before inadvertently finding a new place for herself in the world. The cat-and mouse-thriller is set in 1970s Hawaii, a dream vacation...
Is ‘No Time To Die’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

It’s been a long time coming, but the 25th film in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die, is finally here. Daniel Craig returns as everyone’s favorite MI6 agent, 007, for the fifth and final time in this spy action from director Cary Joji Fukunaga. Also returning to their roles in the franchise are Léa Seydoux as Bond’s love interest, Madeleine Swan; Ben Whishaw as Bond’s Quartermaster, Q; Naomie Harris as Eve Moneypenny; Jeffrey Wright as Bond’s friend Felix; and Christoph Waltz as Bond’s enemy and foster brother, Ernst Stavro Blofeld.
The Best Halloween Movies on HBO and HBO Max

The best Halloween movies on HBO and HBO Max include scary ones for the brave and fun ones for the whole family, so there's something to watch to get into the Halloween mood no matter what you're looking for. From classic horror films like The Blob, to ghoulish movies from your childhood like Gremlins, to modern cult classics like Trick 'r Treat, HBO Max has an impressive collection of Halloween and horror films to watch. Just make sure you've locked the back door before you fire them up.
Monica Lewinsky HBO Max documentary 15 Minutes of Shame isn't fails in its attempt to tell a story about modern public shaming

The film from Lewinsky and Max Joseph "attempts to give insight into the way that the internet and social media feed into the modern methods of public shaming and the rise of 'cancel culture,'" says Kristen Lopez. "Those groundswells of judgement are so vitriolic and widespread that it sometimes results in ordinary people, whether they made a mistake or were simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Lewinsky knows all about going from an anonymous citizen to the center of a scandal resonating on a global stage overnight. And Joseph is no stranger to internet culture, as a filmmaker best known for his time spent hosting MTV’s Catfish, about people who entered into relationships online while obfuscating their true identity. Despite their expertise, 15 Minutes struggles to document the stories of those everyday individuals who found themselves at the center of an internet flashmob. The stories are sad and the empathy felt for, say, the Amazon third-party seller who ended up with 17,700 bottles of hand sanitizer during the pandemic or the woman who posted on (her private) Facebook about how Trump voters should give up their ventilators should they contract COVID-19, is real. It’s just that there’s a far more compelling story unfolding in the film. Specifically, the idea that there has always been public shaming and, most likely, always will be." ALSO: 15 Minutes of Shame functions as an unofficial companion to Lewinsky's Impeachment: American Crime Story.
United States of Al will go without a laugh track for tonight's Season 2 premiere tackling the Afghanistan pullout

Co-creator Maria Ferrari tells TV Insider laughter "didn't feel appropriate" for tonight's emotional premiere, which had to be rewritten and re-shot after the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan following the United States' pullout in mid-August. “When we first began to write, we said, ‘We’re not writing jokes, so just take that piece out of the equation,'” Ferrari tells TVLine. “And then as the script came together, we said (to fellow executive producer Chuck Lorre), ‘It doesn’t sound like this one is going to have a laugh track.'" Lorre pointed out that this was the first time in his career that one of his multi-camera sitcoms hadn’t featured any audience laughter whatsoever. “He was like, ‘All right, you’ve invented a new format,'" says Ferrari. In addition, there won't be a B or C story to balance out the main story. "I don’t think we ever entertained the idea of a historic cutaway because the whole idea was to capture a process of waiting and being single-mindedly focused so I think to give the audience a break, it felt like a cheat to us," says Ferrari. Fellow co-creator David Goetsch adds: "The first stage was us sitting around a snap and counting the timeline and what would be the corresponding scenes or actions that might happen with Riley and Al and Hassina. It was almost like a documentary first stage to it, in my opinion, and then at some point, we had to be like 'OK, how do we make this an episode?'" Ferrari says writing the season premiere proved to be a challenge because "there was a lot of news and a lot of contradictory news, like the AP’s version of events didn’t always match the press that was coming through here. So the first thing they had to do was figure out, OK, what actually happened? You were sort of choosing things that were meaningful to our writers that they wanted to include and that they wanted to see. We tried to build one that felt the most emblematic for us of what that experience felt like."
