Cincinnati, OH

Ohio Clean Cans, LLC has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC

By Ohio Clean Cans LLC
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

CINCINNATI, Ohio, Oct. 7, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Ohio Clean Cans, LLC ( http://www.OhioCleanCans.com ), a leading provider of residential garbage can cleaning and pressure washing services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the assets of Cincy Bins, LLC ( http://www.CincyBins.com ). Ohio Clean Cans, LLC brought can cleaning to Ohio in early 2017 and has grown organically until this recent acquisition.

www.chronicle-tribune.com

