CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Supreme Court ruling deals blow to Sturgeon’s indyref2 plans, unionist legal experts say

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqCAX_0cJuxTFG00

Nicola Sturgeon ’s bid for a second referendum on Scottish independence without consent from Westminster has been dealt a blow by a Supreme Court ruling stating that Holyrood overreached its powers by attempting to introduce two new bills that were incompatible with UK law, unionist legal experts have said.

The Scottish National Party brought forward two bills relating to children’s rights and local government, both of which were passed by MSPs on 16 March ahead of Scotland ’s elections.

But lawyers for the UK government had raised concerns about the legality of the proposed legislation. Officials in Whitehall suggested amendments to the bills but these were rejected by the Scottish government.

In a 34-page judgement issued on Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that the bills were “outside of the legislative competence of the Scottish parliament”, citing the 1998 Scotland Act which governs devolution.

Lord Reed, the court’s Scottish president, gave the sole judgment, with which four other senior judges unanimously agreed. The judgement said the bills “will return to the Scottish parliament so that these issues can receive further consideration.”

Unionist constitutional experts have claimed the case, brought by lawyers for the attorney general, Tory MP and QC Suella Braverman, makes it harder for Ms Sturgeon to call for a unilateral poll on independence.

The SNP has ramped up its campaign to break away from the UK after winning an historic fourth term at the Holyrood elections in March. Earlier this year  the party formed a coalition with Scotland’s Greens, which is also pro-independence, giving nationalists a majority at Holyrood.

Publishing details of the power sharing arrangement in August, both parties pledged to hold a second poll on the constitutional question within five years and preferably by the end of 2023.

UK prime minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said his government will not grant a second vote following the divisive 2014 campaign. Power to call a referendum resides at Westminster.

A defiant Ms Sturgeon has said she will hold a “legal” poll with or without consent from London, arguing Mr Johnson is “not entitled to stand in the way of the democratic choices of the people of Scotland”.

But unionist legal experts have claimed Wednesday’s ruling could undermine those attempts.

Adam Tomkins, professor of constitutional law at Glasgow University and a former Scottish Conservative MSP, said the judgment had undermines the lawfulness of any future referendum bill.

The ruling did nothing to harm children’s rights in Scots law but may well prove to torpedo any argument that Holyrood can legislate solo for an indyref2 bill”.

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, said: “This ruling is a reminder to the SNP government, which wants to waste more taxpayers’ money on a court battle over a second referendum, that it should instead focus on using its extensive existing powers and stop trying to undermine devolution.”

John Swinney, the SNP deputy first minister, said the ruling highlighted the limitation of devolution and vowed that the protections in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child Bill would go ahead.

“While we fully respect the court’s judgment and will abide by the ruling, we cannot help but be bitterly disappointed,” he said.

“It makes plain that we are constitutionally prohibited from enacting legislation that the Scottish parliament unanimously decided was necessary to enshrine and fully protect the rights of our children.”

The Supreme Court ruled that four parts of the children’s bill and two provisions in the local government one were incompatible with UK law.

In an interview with the Financial Times published on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon said it would be “unthinkable” for Mr Johnson to deny Scots another say on independence.

“I can’t look ahead and tell you exactly how this constitutional impasse is going to resolve itself, but it will resolve itself — and it will resolve itself on the side of democracy, because actually, the alternative is pretty unthinkable,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The government is behaving dishonourably, once again, in its dealings with the EU

In what is apparently known in spin-doctoring circles as a “prebuttal”, Lord Frost, Britain’s minister of state for EU relations, has delivered the government’s response to the EU’s latest initiative to make the Brexit deal work a day before the EU Commission is due to release it. This, presumably, is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lord Frost risks inflaming tensions as he calls on EU to revise Brexit agreement

The UK government is on course for a diplomatic collision with Brussels as Brexit minister Lord Frost warned it would be a “historic misjudgement” for the bloc not to rewrite key parts of the agreement.Accusing the EU of being “disrespectful” to Britain, Lord Frost demanded leaders effectively tear up the Northern Ireland protocol he negotiated alongside Boris Johnson just two years ago and replace it with a new treaty.Delivering a speech in Lisbon, he risked inflaming tensions, claiming the bloc was attempting to “encourage UK political forces to reverse the referendum result or least keep us closely aligned with...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson signed the Northern Ireland protocol – now he needs to make it work

As both the UK and the EU outlined their approach to the Northern Ireland protocol this week, communities and businesses in Northern Ireland are still no clearer as to what their future holds. The instability over the protocol has gone on for far too long. Many are concerned that the outcome may be a mid-November showdown, with the UK invoking Article 16 and unilaterally ripping up the agreement.While this approach would no doubt appeal to many on the government’s back benches, it would be damaging, counterproductive, and cause further instability. It would lead to an inevitable trade war with...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson should accept the compromise the EU is offering – but he wants to keep Brexit going

The proposals from the European Commission proposals to reform the Northern Ireland protocol go further than expected. They are designed to be practical measures to ease the everyday problems in the province, rather than as a string of concessions to the UK. The ideas, to be unveiled by Maros Sefcovic, the commission’s vice-president, include a green lane for goods going from Great Britain to Northern Ireland without many of the current customs or plant and animal checks, which should allow the free flow of medicines and food (sausages included) and a red lane for products destined for Ireland and...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Adam Tomkins
Person
John Swinney
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

It will take more than a court ruling to stop Nicola Sturgeon’s dream of an independent Scotland coming true

The only good thing about Britain’s current economic multiple organ failures is that it demonstrates quite graphically exactly how badly Scotland’s economy would be hit by secession from the United Kingdom. As has been well-noted, and not least in Scotland, much of the labour and product shortages, supply chain disruptions and other commercial stresses and strains in recent weeks have been caused or exacerbated by Brexit messing up UK-EU links built up over decades. Only now are some of the more malign unintended consequences of Boris Johnson’s half-baked deal coming through.The analogy with Scotland is obvious, the main difference...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scottish People#Uk#Msps#The Supreme Court#Unionist#Ms Sturgeon#Snp#Greens
The Independent

Great Brexit brawl: EU offers to improve N Ireland trade

The great Brexit brawl is heading into its next standoff on Wednesday when European Union concessions to improve trade in Northern Ireland look likely to be deemed insufficient by the United Kingdom Officials said that the EU's top Brexit official Maros Sefcovic is to propose major practical changes in the Byzantine system of customs and checks in Northern Ireland, which is U.K. territory but remained part of the EU's borderless trading market when the U.K. left the bloc last year. Under the new rules, goods must be checked between Britain and Northern Ireland. However welcome such a cut...
ECONOMY
The Independent

According to Dominic Cummings, the prime minister is either stupid or dishonest

The more Dominic Cummings calls Boris Johnson stupid, the clearer it becomes who has outwitted whom. The prime minister’s former chief adviser had another go at telling the world how useless his former boss is on Twitter last night. This predictably sent much of the website into meltdown, because the one person very online Remainers hate more than Johnson is Cummings. Yet Cummings attacks the prime minister with such extravagant venom, and from a position of such insider authority, that they cannot help but thrill to the takedown.
POLITICS
AFP

EU offers border 'express lane' to solve N.Ireland Brexit row

The EU on Wednesday offered to reduce customs checks and paperwork on British products intended for Northern Ireland in the hope of averting a new Brexit-related spat. The EU put forward a host of proposals in a bid to solve problems in post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland that London says are reigniting inter-community tensions. A team of EU negotiators on Wednesday delivered the plans to London a day after the UK's Brexit minister David Frost said the current deal -- known as the Northern Ireland Protocol -- should be ripped up. "I have listened to and engaged with Northern Irish stakeholders. Today's proposals are our genuine response to their concerns," said European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic.
EUROPE
The Independent

G7 panel calls for change in global economic governance ahead of G20 and Cop26

The G7 economic resilience panel has called for significant change in economic governance to better prepare global economies for the next crisis.Under the UK’s presidency of the G7, Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed Lord Sedwill, former cabinet secretary and national security adviser, as the chairman of an independent G7 panel on economic resilience.The panel, consisting of eight experts appointed by G7 leaders, was asked to report on challenges to the global economic system and for an assessment of policiess to strengthen resilience against future shocks.Lord Sedwill presented the panel’s initial set of recommendations to the G7 at a summit in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

Inside Politics: EU to axe more checks on GB goods arriving in Northern Ireland

Boris Johnson got elected in 2019 on a pledge to “get Brexit done”– a goal he has since been widely credited with achieving. Yet here we are in October 2021 still talking about the UK’s departure from Europe and the Northern Ireland protocol. Reports this morning say Brussels will offer to scrap a majority of checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of Great Britain. Elsewhere, there are fresh fears about empty shelves at Christmas and continuing energy industry woes. Meanwhile, Labour is calling on the PM to get serious about the upcoming Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.
ECONOMY
AFP

Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 bn euros aid

The Taliban held their first face-to-face talks with a joint US-EU delegation Tuesday in Qatar, as Brussels pledged one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in aid for Afghanistan. The European Union opened the virtual G20 summit by pledging the one-billion-euro aid package, including money for urgent humanitarian needs and Afghanistan's neighbours taking in Afghans fleeing the Taliban.
WORLD
The Independent

Government splits are starting to emerge – and they’re only going to get worse

Just like real wars, Whitehall briefing wars come with varying degrees of intensity. Usually it’s just a few hand grenades lobbed over the departmental wall: an anonymous disparaging remark about the disputed genesis of some unworkable policy, or the prospects of a beleaguered colleague in a looming ministerial reshuffle, say. The conflict between the Treasury and the business department has escalated with remarkable speed.
POLITICS
The Independent

‘If anything happens to our leader in detention, I don’t know what Biafrans will do’

Imagine if Nigel Farage had been arrested in the US and flown back to London without any due process of extradition, or Nicola Sturgeon had disappeared from the streets of Paris only to turn up in a holding cell at Paddington Green police station, and each faced treason charges. All because they had called for a referendum. Well, that’s exactly what has happened to Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), the movement that, in recent years, has taken the lead on self-determination for Biafrans. Kanu’s principal demand is a referendum.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Is it time for Northern Ireland to be an independent state?

To my English mind, there seems a particularly simple solution to the predicament of Northern Ireland’s border issues. If the six counties were to become neither part of the UK, nor a united Ireland, then they could be an independent state governing themselves from Stormont. With the US, or President...
POLITICS
The Independent

Forex: 200 days on from Brexit, getting the right advice is more important than ever

When a currency expert tells you that getting the most out of international payments is more about attitude than anything else, you might wonder what you’re missing. When they say it during one of the most remarkable and, at times, unrelenting periods for international business in modern history, you tend to sit up and pay attention.
WORLD
The Independent

EU urges members to protect poor residents amid energy hikes

The European Union's executive branch advised the 27 EU member countries Wednesday to adopt tax cuts, state aid and other measures to help households and businesses weather the impact of high energy prices that have fueled a renewed debate on the use of nuclear power.After months of economic instability linked to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission wants a rapid and joint response to mitigate the effects of the price hikes, especially for people living in poverty or on low incomes. “Rising global energy prices are a serious concern for the EU. As we emerge from the pandemic and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Five climate commitments to you as we face the defining issue of our times

The Independent has long-recognised the gravity of the climate crisis. Pioneering, agenda-setting climate journalism has been a central pillar of our coverage for decades – acknowledging the fact that this is the defining issue of our times. With the scale of this emergency becoming ever clearer, we offer five commitments to our readers.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Independent

284K+
Followers
120K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy