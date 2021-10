EAST ST. LOUIS – DraftKings at Casino Queen, located at 200 South Front St. along the Mississippi River, will skate into the NHL season with a specialty cocktail inspired by the hometown team, available starting Saturday, Oct. 16. Created for fans who bleed blue, DraftKings at Casino Queen will offer the Slapshot, a mix of 360 Vodka and lemonade with a Blue Curaçao float. Priced at $4, the Slapshot will be available at QBar starting on Saturday, Oct. 16 to align with the first regular-season Continue Reading

