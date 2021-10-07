Jonas Kaufmann wakes up Houston: first review

The tenor overcame his recent ailments to sing last night for Texas gold. First review by slippedisc contributor Lawrence Wheeler. Wednesday evening, acclaimed tenor Jonas Kaufmann performed with the Houston Grand Opera Orchestra at the Wortham Theater Center in Houston, Texas. Conducted by Houston Grand Opera Artistic and Music Director Patrick Summers, this was Kaufmann’s very first visit to Houston and is his only North American appearance this season with a full orchestra. Houston has a rich history of supporting the arts, with the financial capital to bring the “world’s best tenor” to town. Originally scheduled to appear in Houston a year ago, that engagement was canceled along with the rest of the HGO season. Tonight was the first HGO performance before a live audience in 602 days. It is also the first onstage performance by the HGO orchestra in three years.