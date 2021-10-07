CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football: Buy or sell Cordarrelle Patterson?

By Brian M. Hines
Pats Pulpit
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne month of the fantasy football season is now in the record books. Let’s waste no time and hop right into the top takeaways from NFL Week 4. All hail Bill Lazor ... As Matt Nagy finally gave up play-calling duties to Lazor, the Chicago Bears’ offensive skill players finally found some fantasy success. While Allen Robinson still struggled (three catches, 63 yards), David Montgomery, Damien Williams and Darnell Mooney all scored 15-plus fantasy points. It’s a promising start, but fantasy managers might want to not get too carried away, as the game did come against the Detroit Lions. Chicago’s next five games come against the Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers. Also, as David Montgomery is expected to miss four-to-five weeks after suffering a knee injury, his backup, Williams, should be picked up everywhere.

www.patspulpit.com

