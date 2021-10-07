Southern Tier hospital reaches 100% capacity in ICU

80 workers at Arnot Health who have not been vaccinated have been laid off.

My Twin Tiers reports that Arnot Health said 97% of their employees have at least one dose. Last Friday 84% of employees were fully vaccinated.

85 employees are still unvaccinated due to an approved exemption. The employees that have been approved to remain exempt are tested twice weekly.

The ICU is at 100% capacity right now and has made up 75% of the patients throughout the pandemic.

The unit reached capacity when their 8th COVID case arrived Wednesday.

