Clemons Real Estate COO steps up as new principal

According to AL.com, Trident Holdings, LLC, paid $950,000 for a 1.46-acre site at the Palms of Foley at 3201 South McKenzie Street in Foley and plans to build a Captain D’s Seafood Kitchen, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who handled the transaction. Also in Foley, local park operators paid $925,000 for two mobile home parks, according to Alla Nikitina of Ryals Realty, who represented the buyers. The Pelican at 410 Hamilton Boulevard and Blueberry off Baldwin County 10 and Helton Drive were purchased by Perdido Beach Holdings, a Ryals Cos. affiliate. Doug Jacobs of Doug Jacobs Real Estate represented the seller. In Orange Beach, developers are seeking site plan review for a mixed-use project at 4443 and 4459 Captain Trent Lane, according to the Orange Beach Planning Commission.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO