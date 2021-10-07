CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemons Real Estate COO steps up as new principal

By Thomas Friestad
Kansas City Business Journal
Kansas City Business Journal
 6 days ago
Clemons Real Estate's COO was promoted to be principal alongside the company's founding partners, as the brokerage and management firm eyes regional growth and significant hiring plans.

