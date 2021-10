The German violinist, 58, lets rip in a Spanish interview with El Pais:. ‘Women are being judged not only on stage, but off. I thought the arts would free us from being subjected to that… When I was a teenager, nobody cared about our hair or makeup. Just look at the covers of those albums. Now looks are everything to young people. It hurts to see that the artistic content is not always as attractive as the packaging, but it must be what record companies want. Anyway. Music is something you enjoy with your eyes closed.’

