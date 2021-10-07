Walther, Brian

OMAHA-Age 64, of Omaha, NE and formerly of Waterloo, IA died October 1st, 2021 at home of cancer. He was born May 12, 1957 in Waterloo, IA. The son of Harlan F. Walther and Norma J. (Ziemer) Walther. He graduated from West High in 1975 and from University of Northern Iowa in 1981. While at UNI, he met the love of his life, Connie Williams, through the Lutheran Student Center with Campus Ministries. They married on September 11, 1982 in Hiawatha, IA. He went to work for Hy-Vee in 1973 while in high school and enjoyed a career in management. He loved working with and for people. He retired in 2020 after more than 46 years of service, the last 30 years in Omaha. He, Connie, and their two daughters, Kelley and Stephanie, have been members of Lord of Love Lutheran Church since 1991, where he was a member of the choir and served several terms on the church council. He loved traveling, visiting his family, and collecting items that reflected times in history. His love of music was prevalent throughout his life and was passed down to both of his daughters. He is survived by his wife Connie; two daughters, Kelley of Kansas City, MO, and Stephanie of Omaha, NE.; mother, Norma Walther; brother Alan (Lisa) Walther of Rochester, MN and sister Deborah (David) Aries of Rochester, MN. A cousin Gilbert (Peggy) Ziemer of Cedar Rapids, IA, sister-in-laws; Diana (James, Sr.) Ashley of Cedar Rapids, IA, Dixie (Danny) King of Raleigh, NC, Suzanne (Dennis) Knott of Robins, IA, a brother-in-law, Duane (Alice) Williams of Pine Flatts, TN and 12 nieces and nephews.