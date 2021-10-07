Is the long-suffering public beginning to tire of jocular 'boosterism'?

Our government’s behaviour regarding Northern Ireland would not be considered credible in a work of fiction. They were repeatedly warned that Ireland posed an intractable problem for Brexit. Boris Johnson rushed a deal through to “get Brexit done” and signed on the dotted line without bothering to think through, or possibly even read through, the protocol. Having committed us to a deal with the EU that could never work for the people of Northern Ireland, it is now somehow the fault of the EU that it isn’t working and somehow the EU’s responsibility to fix it.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO