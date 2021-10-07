CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is the long-suffering public beginning to tire of jocular 'boosterism'?

By Eliot Wilson
Telegraph
 6 days ago

Party leaders’ speeches to their conferences are complicated events to judge. They have several audiences—delegates in the hall, the media, interest groups, the electorate—but only one, those listening in person, can give any kind of instant feedback. By that limited metric, the prime minister’s brisk comic turn in Manchester yesterday was a success: the audience roared with laughter and applauded with reddened palms.

