View Image

View more in
Real Estate
Related
Daily Review
Positive Image award for The Market
Grace Eisenman, founder of The Market in Morgan City, receives a Postive Image award from Morgan City Councilman Steve Domangue at Tuesday's council meeting. The Market turned an old store into a business home for arts and crafts vendors who couldn't afford places of their own. Shown from left are Councilment Mark Stephens, Lou Tamporello, Tim Hymel and Ron Bias, Eisenman, Domangue and Mayor Lee Dragna.
Fourth stimulus check comes in two days
Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers
Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
The Herald
PUBLIC NOTICE The Reynolds V.F...
The Reynolds V.F.W. Post #7599 will be conducting a Special Meeting on October 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. for the purpose of voting on appropriate disciplinary actions as voted on and initiated by Post #7599 on October 11, 2021. All Post #7599 Regular Members are requested to attend. There will be no other Post business discussed at this Special Meeting. The only order of business to be discussed will be the proposed actions of the Disciplinary Action Committee submitted to the Regular Membership for review, consideration, modification, and approval. Further questions regarding this announcement may be directed to Commander Jim Reash or Adjutant Ashley Kloos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Make Your Home Look Better and Attract Buyers With This Helpful Guide
The real estate business is one that can take quite some time to master. Especially for homeowners who are professional real estate agents, selling or buying a house can be especially challenging. If you are a homeowner who is listing an asset for sale, chances are that this is the first home that you are […] The post Make Your Home Look Better and Attract Buyers With This Helpful Guide appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
TSR Shares Climb On 58% Revenue Growth In Q1
Information technology consulting and recruiting services provider TSR Inc (NASDAQ: TSRI) reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57.5% year-on-year to $22.9 million. Revenue increased 57.5% for the first quarter due to new business development, our acquisition, and organic growth, CEO Thomas Salerno said. Operating loss for the current quarter was...
Bank of America beats 3rd-quarter profit estimates, lifted by record-high advisory fees and a $1.1 billion reserve release
The banking group's quarterly net income rose 58% to $7.7 billion, or 85 cents per share, which topped Wall Street forecasts.
IBM Unveils Environmental Intelligence Suite
IBM announced a suite of environmental intelligence software that leverages AI to help organizations prepare for and respond to weather and climate risks that may disrupt business, more easily assess their own impact on the planet, and reduce the complexity of regulatory compliance and reporting. General Manager of IBM A.I. Applications Kareem Yusuf joins Cheddar Climate to discuss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RSF Association continues effort to clearly define Art Jury roles and responsibilities
For the last several months, the Rancho Santa Fe Association has been grappling with a document outlining the Art Jury's roles and responsibilities, as the board works toward its goal of improved consistency in Art Jury decisions.
The Herald
A community welcome: Boscov's attracts enthusiastic customers for grand opening
NILES, Ohio — It had been some time — at least five years — since Mary Jo Averell had been to Eastwood Mall. She lives in Boardman, so Southern Park Mall is more convenient for her. But with her granddaughters off school and in her care for the long holiday weekend, she decided to check out the Boscov’s department store grand opening Friday.
leedaily.com
4th Stimulus Check $1400 for Senior Payment Updates: September Child Tax Credit Delayed
The IRS has given 169 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid. In this aid, more than 2 million people will be receiving the $1,400 checks in the month of July. But some officials are still pushing for the fourth round of stimulus aid. This fourth round would help in getting payments until the pandemic ends.
Surprise! A Stimulus Check Is Coming Out On Wednesday
Millions of Americans will be getting another stimulus check this week.
Comments / 0