View Image

The Reynolds V.F.W. Post #7599 will be conducting a Special Meeting on October 26, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. for the purpose of voting on appropriate disciplinary actions as voted on and initiated by Post #7599 on October 11, 2021. All Post #7599 Regular Members are requested to attend. There will be no other Post business discussed at this Special Meeting. The only order of business to be discussed will be the proposed actions of the Disciplinary Action Committee submitted to the Regular Membership for review, consideration, modification, and approval. Further questions regarding this announcement may be directed to Commander Jim Reash or Adjutant Ashley Kloos.

