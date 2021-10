Ohio dairy farmer glad to be back in World Dairy Expo show ring. An Ohio dairy farmer who started showing cattle in 4-H still enjoys getting into the show ring. Delbert Yoder from West Salem, Ohio tells Brownfield it’s good to have the cattle shows like World Dairy Expo back after the pandemic. “It’s still affected some from COVID and all but other than that, we’re excited to be back in Wisconsin at World Dairy Expo to exhibit our cattle amongst our friends and co-exhibitors and so forth.”

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO