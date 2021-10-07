CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Raducanu possesses elite athletes’ ‘ability to learn quickly’, says Andy Murray

By Karl Matchett
Andy Murray has praised the ability of Emma Raducanu to take on board improvements rapidly, saying it’s a trait only the top players possess.

The 18-year-old had only made her Grand Slam debut at Wimbledon earlier in the year and the US Open was only her second such appearance, but the Ontario-born Brit went the distance, seeing off Leylah Fernandez in the final .

After that victory Raducanu has become the British No1 ranked player in women’s tennis and Murray has suggested her fast learning curve is what makes all the difference.

“Often what separates the elite athletes from that level just below is that ability to learn quickly and process information. Not everyone can do that, but the top players and the really elite athletes are able to do that,” Murray said, per ATPTour .

"I haven't spent loads of time with her on a tennis court but it wouldn't surprise me if she picked things up extremely quickly.”

Pointing to the time during lockdown when Raducanu was not competing, Murray feels the extra practice in training instead may have aided her progression.

“The last 18 months prior to the grass season and Wimbledon she didn't compete a whole lot, which in some ways allowed her to make some technical changes to her game and develop.

“Usually around that age, 17 and 18-year-olds are competing a lot. They are on the junior tour and drip feeding into senior tournaments as well.

“Maybe that period gave her the opportunity to fix some technical issues in her game. She does seem to have improved her serve and forehand.”

Raducanu will face Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second round at Indian Wells in Raducanu’s first return to the court since her Grand Slam win.

Murray, meanwhile, will play against Adrian Mannarino at the BNP Paribas Open.

