Authorities ID Woman Allegedly Killed By Boyfriend And Discarded In Bloomington Dumpster

(Bloomington, MN) — Authorities are releasing the identity of a woman who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend and was placed in a dumpster last week in Bloomington. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says Samantha Farah suffered several stab wounds and other injured after she was found on September 27 near her Nicollet Court apartment. Nasri Abdilahi has been charged with intentional murder and fleeing police. The defendant is being held on one million dollars bail and is expected back in court November 4.