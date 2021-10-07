$5K Reward Offered For Info Leading To Arrest Of Sex Trafficking Fugitive
(Minneapolis, MN) — Authorities are offering a five-thousand-dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of a Minneapolis man accused of sex trafficking a minor. The U. S. Attorney’s Office says Charles Dexter the Third knowingly recruited, enticed, transported and advertised an underage child engaging in commercial sex acts. Anyone with information about the 40-year-old fugitive is urged to contact the FBI.kxlp941.com
