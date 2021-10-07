Analysis: Dirt racing pedigrees translate to road course success
There’s a through line from dirt open-wheel racing to success in NASCAR road course races, a connection that dates back four decades. Five of Tim Richmond’s 13 career race wins took place on road courses, including four at the 2.62-mile Riverside Speedway in California. Jeff Gordon secured 10 road course victories, with six in a row emanating from 1997-2000. Tony Stewart earned a combined eight wins at Sonoma and Watkins Glen, including his final Cup Series triumph in 2016 at the former.nascar.nbcsports.com
