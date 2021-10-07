Analysis: Dirt racing pedigrees translate to road course success

BOSTON (CBS) — Danica Patrick is used doing her racing behind a wheel, hitting nearly 200 MPH on the speedometer. On Monday, she used her legs — and went a lot slower — to complete the 125th running of the Boston Marathon. After retiring from her 14-year career in both NASCAR and IndyCar racing, running the Boston Marathon was the only thing on Patrick’s bucket list. She can now cross that off, after completing Monday’s race with an impressive time of 4:01:21 — not bad for her first marathon ever. “Check. Done. That is it, so thank you Boston,” Patrick told WBZ-TV’s...

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO