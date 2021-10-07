CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Jackson, Macon, Transylvania by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-07 07:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-07 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Jackson; Macon; Transylvania The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Rabun County in northeastern Georgia Southeastern Jackson County in western North Carolina Southeastern Macon County in western North Carolina Southwestern Transylvania County in western North Carolina Northwestern Oconee County in upstate South Carolina * Until 1015 AM EDT. * At 708 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen overnight. * Stream rises to near bankfull are expected across the advisory area. Some smaller streams may briefly overflow onto low water crossings. Affected streams include but are not limited to the Whitewater River, the Chattooga River and their tributaries. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Highlands, Cashiers, Lake Glenville, Lake Toxaway, Lake Jocassee, Gorges State Park, Whiteside Mountain, Bad Creek, Sapphire, Pine Mountain, Mountain Rest and Wolf Mountain. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
WASHINGTON — The Social Security Administration announced Wednesday that recipients will receive a nearly 6 percent increase in benefits next year. The boost in benefits, which will affect nearly 70 million people, is being fueled by a spike in inflation caused by supply chain bottlenecks, worker shortages and other economic disruptions from the Covid pandemic.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
OSLO, Norway — A man armed with a bow and arrow killed several people and wounded a number of others in attacks in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg on Wednesday, local police said. At least five people had been killed in the attacks, public broadcaster NRK reported, citing unnamed sources.
