Nobel Prize for Literature awarded to Tanzanian writer.

By Associated Press
klkntv.com
 6 days ago

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah has been awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of his "uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism.". Born in Zanzibar and based in England, Gurnah is a professor at the University of...

www.klkntv.com

Chronicle-Telegram

Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded Nobel literature prize

wdhn.com

Tanzanian Abdulrazak Gurnah awarded Nobel literature prize

STOCKHOLM (AP) — U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose experience of crossing continents and cultures has nurtured his novels about the impact of migration on individuals and societies, won the Nobel Prize for Literature on Thursday. The Swedish Academy said the award was in recognition of Gurnah's "uncompromising and compassionate...
ENTERTAINMENT

