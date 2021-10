Over the last two years, there has been an explosion of institutional and mainstream interest in DeFi and blockchain. The rise in Total Value Locked (TVL) across the crypto sphere, which hit $78B in August, and the ever multiplying projects involved in the space, have led regulators who have previously watched from the sidelines, to sit up and take notice of the inevitable expansion and incredible potential of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT). As regulators proactively consider how to manage DLT, it is essential that they come to the table with industry experts who can feed into the conversation and bring their insider knowledge to ensure that laws are both effective and appropriate for the technology at hand.

