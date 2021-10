October 5, 2021 - Tampa Bay Wave Inc., a nonprofit that supports the growth of technology companies, was awarded $50,000 as part of the nationwide Growth Accelerator Fund Competition (GAFC) held by the US Small Business Administration. The grant is slated to go toward investments in underrepresented communities within the innovation economy at scale. Wave was one of 84 recipients across the U.S. and one of three in Florida. This will mark the fourth time Tampa Bay Wave has been awarded a grant from the Growth Accelerator Fund Competition.

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO